Marky Ramones Holiday Blitzkrieg Shows Announced

(VQPR) Legendary drummer Marky Ramone of the Ramones announces his string of Holiday tour dates with his band "Marky Ramones Blitzkrieg" that will be taking place in four cities in New England this December.
Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg is hitting US soil after a tour run overseas. "It's good to get back to the States where it all started and see our fans," explains Marky Ramone.
Their set will consist of 38 Ramone's classics, which led to Marky's induction into THE ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME and a Grammy! See the dates for the special line of shows below:
Dec. 12 NYC, NY Gramercy Theatre
Dec. 13 Woodstock, NY Bearsville Theater
Dec. 14 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Showroom
Dec. 15 Mechanicsburg, PA Lovecraft's Brewing Company
