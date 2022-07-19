Taking Back Sunday Lead Additions To Riot Fest

(Western Publicity) Taking Back Sunday, Coolio, Marky Ramone's Blitzkrieg, Zola Jesus, Reece Young, Polica and cumgirl8 have been addded to the lineup for this year's Riot Fest, which is taking place September 16-18 at Douglass Park in Chicago, IL.
We were sent these details: Now in its 17th year, the festival features headlining acts My Chemical Romance on Friday, The Original Misfits on Saturday, and Nine Inch Nails on Sunday. Notable first-timers for Riot Fest 2022 include beloved indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs; the pivotal goth rock group Bauhaus; a reunited Sunny Day Real Estate; as well as first-time sets from Portugal. The Man, Yungblud, Placebo, Jeff Rosenstock, Lunachicks, The Linda Lindas, and Lucky Boys Confusion.
2022 offers an exciting array of bands playing full albums - The Original Misfits will perform their classic, Walk Among Us to celebrate its 40th anniversary, Yellowcard will perform Ocean Avenue, The Menzingers will play On The Impossible Past for its 10th anniversary, Rocket from the Crypt play will Group Sounds, The Get Up Kids will perform 4 Minute Mile for its 25th anniversary and the mighty Fear will play The Record to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Attendees will also enjoy reunion sets from Yellowcard (performing their sole 2022 show at this year's Riot Fest), The Academy Is... and Midtown-as well as returning punk heroes like Alkaline Trio, Bad Religion, and Descendents, hip-hop acts like Ice Cube and Action Bronson, and fest favorites Sleater-Kinney, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, and The Wonder Years. Over 90 acts will play across 3 days and 5 stages.
