Scott Weiland's Son Noah Shares '2 Nights' Video

(Earshot) Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland, has has released his new single, "2 NIGHTS.". The song combines a gritty alternative pop sound with the youthful energy of hyperpop.
"2 NIGHTS" is accompanied by a music video featuring a grainy, VHS-style aesthetic that highlights Noah Weiland's bold and edgy fashion choices. The video brings the song to life with a blend of nostalgic visuals and Noah's raw, confessional-style hyperpop lyrics.
Growing up in Southern California as the son of Scott Weiland, lead singer of Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver, had a profound impact on Noah's musical journey. He began releasing music in 2020, with his 2023 single "yesterday," attracting attention from major outlets like Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Loudwire, and iHeart Radio. Noah is currently putting the wraps on his debut release, CALL JESUS, which will be out in 2025.
