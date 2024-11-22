U2 Share Previously Unreleased 'Luckiest Man In The World'

(fcc) U2 have today shared a new track titled 'Luckiest Man In The World' from How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb, a collection of ten songs taken from the original recording sessions for 'How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb' - the critically acclaimed, eight-time Grammy winning album - which includes new, previously unreleased songs recently rediscovered in the band's archive.
How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb (Re-Assemble Edition) - featuring both How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb + How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb - is OUT NOW to mark the 20th Anniversary of this seminal album.
The Edge said of How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb - "The sessions for 'How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb' were such a creative period for the band, we were exploring so many song ideas in the studio. We were inspired to revisit our early music influences, and it was a time of deep personal introspection for Bono who was attempting to process - dismantle - the death of his father.
For this anniversary edition I went into my personal archive to see if there were any unreleased gems and I hit the jackpot. We chose ten that really spoke to us. Although at the time we left these songs to one side, with the benefit of hindsight we recognize that our initial instincts about them being contenders for the album were right, we were onto something.
What you're getting on this shadow album is that raw energy of discovery, the visceral impact of the music, a sonic narrative, a moment in time, the exploration and interaction of four musicians playing together in a room... this is the pure U2 drop."
