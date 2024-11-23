Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get It On' Gets Animated Video

(Juggernaut Sound) Motown/UMe presents the first-ever official animated music video for Marvin Gaye's classic signature staple, "Let's Get It On." Directed by Monica Cordero and animated by Vania Chandrawidjaja and William Kusuma, the visual brings the ultimate anthem of seduction to life in vibrant fashion.

With its seventies-style color palette and psychedelic hues, the clip threads together sensual vignettes-a bitten apple and blossoming flowers. In between, a couple embraces, and the camera spotlights an animated depiction of a smiling Marvin Gaye clad in a recognizable knit hat. Ultimately, the video translates "Let's Get It On" to the screen like you've never seen it before.

It comes on the heels of Motown/UMe's 2023 release of Let's Get It On: Deluxe Edition on the fiftieth anniversary of the seminal record's original release. Upon its arrival, Variety raved, "From the wah-wah guitar that opens the title track to the operatic closer "Just to Keep You Satisfied," Marvin Gaye's 1973 album "Let's Get It On" expressed the joy - and complexity - of human sexuality like virtually none in popular music before it." Consequence of Sound noted, "It was his first foray into funk, as he combined soul and doo-wop to establish himself as a sex icon and expand his mainstream appeal." American Songwriter put it best, "The evergreen quality of the music hasn't diminished in 50 years, still sounding as vibrant, sultry, and sexy as when it was recorded."

Stay tuned for more soon, including a new Deluxe Edition of Marvin Gaye Live! out digitally in 2025, which will feature the entire show for the first time on all DSPs. Additionally, the original 9-track album, which spotlighted Marvin's return to the stage after years away, will be available on most digital platforms for the first time. Both are newly remastered and available in Dolby ATMOS.

Inducted into the GRAMMY Hall of Fame in 2004, Let's Get It On represents a pivotal moment not only in the career of Marvin Gaye but in the evolution of soul music. Gaye gave voice to intimate desire in a way that was lightning-charged. At the time, he claimed it was spiritually guided. Fifty years on, it's never been more apparent that he was telling the truth.

"A record unparalleled in its sheer sensuality and carnal energy." - Jason Ankeny, AllMusic.com

"It flows with ease... Gaye's voice, hovering around the falsetto, holding our attention and providing unique transitions in mood and style." - Jon Landau, Rolling Stone

