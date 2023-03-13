David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic 'Ain't That Peculiar'

Single art

Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth continues to share new recordings online, and his latest offering is a cover of the 1965 Marvin Gaye classic "Ain't That Peculiar".

According to the video credits that were shared in the YouTube description for the clip, the song was recorded by Tom Syrowski at the Henson Studios, Los Angeles, CA.

"Ain't That Peculiar", follows Roth's release earlies this month of a new recording of the 1981 Van Halen classic, "Unchained," which was recorded during May 2022 session at Henson were Roth recorded 14 tracks in two hours with his live bandmates Al Estrada, bassist Ryan Wheele and drummer Francis Valentino.

Stream the new cover below:

