Nicki Minaj Expands The Pinkprint For 10th Anniversary

(Republic Records) Nicki Minaj is celebrating a decade of her multi-platinum album, The Pinkprint, with the release of The Pinkprint (Tenth Anniversary Edition).
She will also be releasing the album on vinyl for the first time ever. Putting her own Print on the 10-year anniversary, Nicki also surprised fans with four new songs on DSPs including:
1. Turn Yo Cap Back (feat. Swae Lee) 2. If It's Okay (feat. David Guetta & Davido) 3. Arctic Tundra (feat. Juice WRLD) 4. Remember Me (feat. Parker Ighile) - See the full vinyl tracklist below:
Side A
"All Things Go"
"I Lied"
"The Crying Game (feat. Jessie Ware)"
"Get On Your Knees (feat. Ariana Grande)"
"Feeling Myself (feat. Beyonce)"
Side B
"Only (feat. Drake, Lil Wayne & Chris Brown)"
"Want Some More (feat. Jeremih)"
"Four Door Aventador"
"Favorite (feat. Jeremih)"
"Buy A Heart (feat. Meek Mill)"
Side C
"Trini Dem Girls (feat. LunchMoney Lewis)"
"Anaconda"
"The Night Is Still Young"
"Pills N Potions"
"Bed Of Lies (feat. Skylar Grey)"
Side D
"Grand Piano"
"Big Daddy (feat. Meek Mill)"
"Shanghai"
"Win Again"
"Truffle Butter (feat. Drake & Lil Wayne)"
