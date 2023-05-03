Kim Petras Shares Video For 'Alone' Featuring Nicki Minaj

Promo photo

(Republic) Kim Petras has released the music video for her new single "Alone" feat Nicki Minaj - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records. The steamy club banger features diamond-selling hip-hop icon, and one of Kim's biggest inspirations, Nicki Minaj.

The video sees the duo embodying a man's ultimate fantasies to figure out how to finally get him all alone while making references to multiple club classics such as Eric Prydz's "Call on Me," Alex Gaudino's "Destination Calabria," and Fedde Le Grand's "Put Your Hands Up For Detroit."

"Alone" (with Nicki Minaj), which samples Alice Deejay's eurodance megahit "Better Off Alone," has racked up millions of streams and was featured on top playlists across Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and more.

