.

Kim Petras Shares Video For 'Alone' Featuring Nicki Minaj

05-03-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kim Petras Promo photo
Promo photo

(Republic) Kim Petras has released the music video for her new single "Alone" feat Nicki Minaj - out now via Republic Records/Amigo Records. The steamy club banger features diamond-selling hip-hop icon, and one of Kim's biggest inspirations, Nicki Minaj.

The video sees the duo embodying a man's ultimate fantasies to figure out how to finally get him all alone while making references to multiple club classics such as Eric Prydz's "Call on Me," Alex Gaudino's "Destination Calabria," and Fedde Le Grand's "Put Your Hands Up For Detroit."

"Alone" (with Nicki Minaj), which samples Alice Deejay's eurodance megahit "Better Off Alone," has racked up millions of streams and was featured on top playlists across Apple, Spotify, Amazon, and more.

Related Stories
Kim Petras Shares Video For 'Alone' Featuring Nicki Minaj

Kim Petras Releases 'Alone' Featuring Nicki Minaj

More Kim Petras News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more

Lamb of God Announce Summer Headline Tour- A Skylit Drive's Original Vocalist Jordan Blake Has Died- more

Day In Country

Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Live At Third Man Records Album- Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'- Dierks Bentley- Eric Church- more

Day In Pop

Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame- Big Time Rush Release 'Waves' Video- more

advertisement
Reviews

MorleyView Lee Small

Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre

Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix

Latest News

Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream

Bush Stream Lyric Video For New Single 'All Things Must Change'

Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video

Rage Against The Machine To Be Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations

Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis

KISS Perform 'Black Diamond' On 1975 Midnight Special Episode

Gary Moore The Sanctuary Years Boxset Announced