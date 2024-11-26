Orianthi Reuniting With Alice Cooper For Winter Tour Dates

() Alice Cooper has announced that guitarist Orianthi will be joining his band for shows January 31 through February 16, filling in for Nita Strauss, who unfortunately has conflicting obligations of her own.

Orianthi toured with Alice from 2011 to 2014, along with longtime band members Chuck Garric, Glen Sobel, Tommy Henriksen, and Ryan Roxie. Alice had this to say,, "When Orianthi moved on to pursue her own career in 2014, we were lucky to find Nita.

"Over the past decade, Nita, Chuck, and Tommy have also launched their own projects, and we always try to coordinate our schedule so we can keep the band together, but these shows came up after Nita had already committed to another tour.

"So, I reached out to Orianthi, and thankfully she was available to jump back in, so we're all really looking forward to doing these shows with her. I'm so fortunate to always have such great musicians to work with."

The tour schedule for these shows is as follows.

ALICE COOPER ON TOUR:

1/31 - Augusta, GA - Bell Auditorium

2/1 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Casino Resort Event Center

2/2 - Greensboro, NC - Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts

2/4 - Mobile, AL - Saenger Theatre

2/6 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock

2/7 - Ft Myers, FL - Barbara Mann Performing Arts Hall

2/8 - Clearwater, FL - Coachmen Park

2/11 - St. Augustine, FL - Amphitheatre

2/13-2/17 - Miami, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

