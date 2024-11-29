Status Quo Deliver Rarities With 'Driving To Glory' Collection

(Glass Onyon) UK rock legends Status Quo announce the release of the new "Driving To Glory" collection, including rare songs unavailable for over 20 years! Status Quo has endured for over 50 years and is known for worldwide hits and tours to millions of fans across the globe.

This compilation collects together, for the first time, many of the band's rare tracks from the late 1990s and early 2000s, some of which have been unavailable for over 20 years.

Until now, many of these tracks have only been available on CD singles, a soundtrack, or editions of albums only available in one country. This remastered compilation is supported by the band and has been overseen by the recordings' original producer, MIKE PAXMAN, who has also written liner notes for the release.

Mike Paxman said of the release: "Known for their hard driving style, it's fitting that this Status Quo collection is called 'Driving To Glory.' Many of the songs included were recorded for soundtracks or to go with non-album single releases - this collection brings them together for the first time."

"Driving to Glory" is available as a 14 track CD in a lavish 6 panel digipak and as a 7 track 12" single picture disc vinyl.

Track List:

1. Driving to Glory

2. Analyse Time

3. Fighting with the Pack

4. Obstruction Day

5. Famous in the Last Century (Full Length Version)

6. You Let Me Down

7. Money Don't Matter

8. The Madness

9. Don't Bring Me Down

10. You'll Come 'Round

11. Thinking of You

12. Lucinda

13. Whatever You Want (New Version)

14. Don't Waste My Time ('98 Version)

