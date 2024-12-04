Melanie Fiona Shares 'I Choose You' Video

(Out Of Office Group) Grammy Award-winning R&B sensation Melanie Fiona is celebrating the visual release of her latest single, "I Choose You," a soulful anthem of love and empowerment. The video, which premiered today, is now available for fans to watch on all major platforms.

"I Choose You" is an upbeat, lovers rock-inspired track that finds Fiona at her most joyful and confident, capturing the thrill of choosing love without hesitation. The song celebrates the strength it takes to commit to someone fully, delivering a radiant blend of catchy rhythms and Fiona's unmistakable voice.

The track, which is part of Fiona's upcoming EP slated for release in 2025, follows the release of her previous single, "Say Yes," and reflects her signature style - soul-stirring lyrics, powerful vocals, and a deeply personal connection to the themes of love, commitment, and empowerment. "I Choose You" offers a dynamic sound that feels both timeless and fresh, showcasing Melanie's versatility and her ability to blend classic R&B with modern influences.

Known for her emotional depth and raw, authentic performances, Melanie Fiona's return to the music scene promises to captivate listeners once again, as she continues to share her personal journey through powerful music.

Stay tuned for more exciting updates as Fiona gears up for the release of her 2025 EP.

