Watch Freddie Gibbs' 'Cosmo Freestyle' Video

(Orienteer) Freddie Gibbs shares a brand new music video for album track "Cosmo Freestyle" directed by Jonah Schwartz (A$AP Rocky, Prodigy, The Black Keys) in a Las Vegas luxury hotel suite after an all-nighter in the city of sin.

Just last month the multi-hyphenate rapper, actor, and underground legend made his long-awaited return with a surprise album release You Only Die 1nce, the first new music from Freddie following his scene-stealing performance on Kanye West's Vultures where Gibbs' contribution was widely heralded as the best verse on the album. Executive produced by Gibbs himself, Ben "Lambo" Lambert, Norva Denton, and Pops, the new album is Gibbs' first full-length project since 2022's $oul $old $eparately.

You Only Die 1nce is gangsta Gibbs at his grittiest and rawest - featuring dark production, heavy bass, and uncompromising rhymes delivered without premeditation. Despite achieving commercial and critical success in his career, that doesn't necessarily mean things have become easier.

You Only Die 1nce sees the street poet and storyteller look inward as he wrestles with his own dark thoughts while airing his grievances, artfully interpreted through album artwork by acclaimed comic book illustrator Mike "Deadly Mike" Del Mundo.

With the devil perched on his shoulder and whispering in his ear, some moments could border on horror-core if they weren't offset with doses of Freddie's trademark humor.

