Michigander Streams New Song 'Peace Of Mind'

(BHM) Michigander - the acclaimed indie rock project led by singer-songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Jason Singer - has shared his aspirational new single, "Peace of Mind," available now via Totally Normal Records through Thirty Tigers. Co-written with renowned producer/musician Butch Walker (Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy), the track heralds the eagerly awaited arrival of Michigander's self-titled debut album, Michigander, due Friday, February 7.
"'Peace of Mind' is a song about living rich on minimum wage,' says Jason Singer. "It's about how we as humans will never be satisfied with what we have and no matter how many goals we accomplish, we still will always want more. I wrote this one afternoon with Butch Walker. He's an incredible human being and we had the best time together."
Michigander also includes such recent singles as "Emotional" and the top 5 summer favorite, "Giving Up," the latter available now alongside an official music video, directed by longtime visual collaborator Tyler Appel (Andrew McMahon, Manchester Orchestra) and streaming now on YouTube. "Giving Up" quickly proved another sensation for Michigander following three previous top 10 singles at Triple A, earning immediate airplay on Alternative Rock radio outlets nationwide along with top playlist placement including the cover of Spotify's influential The New Alt and the #1 spot on both Apple Music's The New Rock and Tidal's The Hot Rock. The track was also named "Song of the Day" by Minnesota Public Radio's The Current and met by direct success on such popular playlists as Spotify's New Music Friday and It's Alt Good, Apple Music's New Music Daily, Trending Songs, New In Rock, and New In Alternative (coming in on the latter two playlists at #3), Amazon Music's Brand New Rock and Fresh Indie, and YouTube Music's Eclectic Rock.
