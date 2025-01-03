Ex-Butcher Babies Singer Carla Harvey Joins Lords Of Acid

(TAG) Lords Of Acid announce that former Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey is the band's NEW Acid Queen. Lords Of Acid's manager Marc Jordan has confirmed that "Carla is set to begin recording vocals for the new Lords Of Acid album this winter and will be joining the band on a 27 date US tour in June."

She had this to say, "I had three favorite bands in high school: Guns N' Roses, Pantera and Lords of Acid. Each one shaped me and uniquely influenced me as an artist. LOA had me hooked from the moment I heard 'I Sit On Acid' as a teenager dancing the night away at Detroit's goth Industrial Haven City Club.

"My obsession with LOA only grew after I saw Coop's artwork on the cover of 'Voodoo U'. Now I get to record an album and go on tour with my industrial heroes! Pinch 16 year old me! She'll be the one in the vocal booth.

"While my new band The Violent Hour is set to release its first single in February, I'm adding a bucket list item to my resume: Reigning "'Acid Queen'. Praise the Lords!"

Related Stories

Lords Of Acid Announce North American Make Acid Great Again Tour

News > Lords Of Acid