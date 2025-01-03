Ex-Butcher Babies Singer Carla Harvey Joins Lords Of Acid

(TAG) Lords Of Acid announce that former Butcher Babies singer Carla Harvey is the band's NEW Acid Queen. Lords Of Acid's manager Marc Jordan has confirmed that "Carla is set to begin recording vocals for the new Lords Of Acid album this winter and will be joining the band on a 27 date US tour in June."
She had this to say, "I had three favorite bands in high school: Guns N' Roses, Pantera and Lords of Acid. Each one shaped me and uniquely influenced me as an artist. LOA had me hooked from the moment I heard 'I Sit On Acid' as a teenager dancing the night away at Detroit's goth Industrial Haven City Club.
"My obsession with LOA only grew after I saw Coop's artwork on the cover of 'Voodoo U'. Now I get to record an album and go on tour with my industrial heroes! Pinch 16 year old me! She'll be the one in the vocal booth.
"While my new band The Violent Hour is set to release its first single in February, I'm adding a bucket list item to my resume: Reigning "'Acid Queen'. Praise the Lords!"
Lords Of Acid Announce North American Make Acid Great Again Tour
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency- Neil Young To Release Lost 1977 Album- August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker'- more
Scorpions' Mikkey Dee Hospitalized With SEPSIS- Bruce Springsteen Plans New Music This Year- David Lee Roth- more
Lee Greenwood Launching 2025 American Spirit Tour- Vanessa J. Moore Starts 2025 With 'Morning Light'- more
Benson Boone's 'Beautiful Things' Was Most Streamed Song Of 2024- Jeremy Zucker & Chelsea Cutler's Live Cover Of Gracie Abrams' 'That's So True'- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
On The Record: The Motown Sound Collection, Part 1 The Supremes
Neil Young To Release Previously Unreleased 1977 Album 'Oceanside Countryside'
August Burns Red Preview Re-Recorded 'Thrill Seeker' Album
Injured Carlos Santana Postpones Launch Of 2025 Las Vegas Residency
Ex-Butcher Babies Singer Carla Harvey Joins Lords Of Acid
Iron Maiden Paid Tribute To Paul Di'Anno (2024 In Review)
David Lee Roth Opposed On Stage Eddie Van Halen Tribute (2024 In Review)
Slash and Sammy Hagar Jam Foreigner Into The Rock Hall (2024 In Review)
Ozzy Osbourne Goes 'Better Call Saul' Style (2024 In Review)