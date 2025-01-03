Lil Baby Celebrates 'WHAM' Release With 'F U 2x' Video

(ICLG) Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Motown) has released his highly-anticipated album, WHAM, today. The multi-platinum-selling rapper teamed up with the likes of Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rod Wave, and more across 15 new tracks to start the new year with a bang. Additionally, Lil Baby unleashed the official music video for "F U 2x," directed by Shaq Simmons, to coincide with the release for fans to enjoy alongside the new project.
If that weren't enough, Lil Baby also brought the viral From The Block platform to Atlanta's West End neighborhood to perform a moving rendition of "Streets Colder," the closing track on the new album. WHAM was first announced on December 7 in Baby's Instagram Stories, and it serves as his first full-length album since his 2022 chart-topping effort It's Only Me.
To promote WHAM, Lil Baby installed billboards in major cities across the country that read, "Whatever Wham Say Goes," a reference to Young Thug's famous tweet from last June. Lil Baby also released an album trailer that shows him reflecting on how his "heart" and "hustle" push him to success and ultimately has the rap star asking who is working "as hard as me."
Last month, Lil Baby showed love to his hometown fans by hosting the fourth annual Lil Baby & Friends concert in Atlanta. Baby flew into a sold-out State Farm arena, from the rafters and landed on a submarine-inspired stage with a powerful medley performance of hits such as "Whoa" and "Close Friends." Joining Lil Baby was a blockbuster group of rappers who helped blow the roof off the arena as well, including 42 Dugg, Lil Dann, Tay B, Hunxho, 4Batz, Rylo Rodriguez, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Rod Wave, and 21 Savage.
