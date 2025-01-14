Lil Baby's 'WHAM' Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Albums Chart

(ICLG) Rap superstar Lil Baby (Quality Control Music/Motown) throws down the gauntlet to begin 2025 with his massive new album, WHAM, which debuts directly at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. The album dominates the competition with 140,000 album units for its first week to become Lil Baby's fourth consecutive No. 1 and seventh top 10 project on the Billboard 200, and storms to No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts, reinforcing his unquestioned standing among rap's most elite hitmakers.

WHAM's seismic week helps Lil Baby make history on the Billboard Hot 100, where 12 songs from the album debut, including the runaway streaming hit "Dum, Dumb and Dumber," featuring Young Thug and Future, at No. 16. With his new hits, Lil Baby is now the sixth act to ever score 150 hits on the Hot 100, after Drake, Taylor Swift, Future, Lil Wayne and Ye.

The highly-anticipated WHAM - Lil Baby's first album since It's Only Me in 2022 - was an instant smash and debuted at No. 1 on Apple Music and topping the charts in 50 countries. While the original edition features 15 tracks, with guest spots from Young Thug, Future, Travis Scott, GloRilla and more, Lil Baby doubled down on the strong demand, delivering the WHAM (Extended Version) that added four new cuts for fans and is now available on all digital and streaming platforms.

Standout WHAM tracks include "Dum, Dumb and Dumber," featuring Young Thug and Future, a No. 1 on U.S. Apple Music and the streamer's Global Chart, and "By Myself," featuring Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez, which has earned more than 2.5 million views for its official music video. In total, WHAM had seven songs featured in the top 10 on Apple Music's Hip Hop chart, while six occupied the top 10 across all genres.

Celebrations continue for Lil Baby as his classic album, My Turn, was named the No. 1 pure hip-hop album and No. 8 album across all genres for the first 25 years of the 21st century, based on the Billboard 200 chart. My Turn, released in 2020, was the most-consumed album of that year in the U.S. across all-genres, with more than 3.9 billion streams stateside.

Ahead of the massive reception for WHAM, Lil Baby embarked on a promo run for his hotly anticipated album. His hometown of Atlanta hosted a drone show that captivated onlookers and further illustrated Baby's prominence in his city. To cap off his release, Baby performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, performed a surprise concert at Irving Plaza in New York that sold out in hours, and hosted star-studded release parties in Atlanta, Miami and New York featured superstar attendees such as Future, 21 Savage and Hunxho.

Last month, Lil Baby showed love to his hometown by hosting the fourth annual Lil Baby & Friends concert. Baby flew into a sold-out State Farm Arena from the rafters and landed on a submarine-inspired stage with a powerful medley performance of hits such as "Whoa" and "Close Friends." A blockbuster group of rappers joined to help blow the roof off the arena, with 42 Dugg, Lil Dann, Tay B, Hunxho, 4Batz, Rylo Rodriguez, Sexyy Red, Muni Long, Rod Wave, and 21 Savage all pulling up for the unforgettable event.

