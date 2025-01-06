Lee Brice Going Retro With New Single 'Cry'

(TPR) Country music star Lee Brice has announced his first new release of 2025, "Cry," out on January 31st. The confessional-style track, written by Brice, Dallas Davidson, Ben Hayslip and David Garcia, follows a retro groove reminiscent of the great 1950s crooners and confesses that heartbreak can break a man too.
Brice is also set to hit the road for his highly anticipated, You, Me & My Guitar Tour, which kicks-off on January 30th in Wilkes-Barre, PA and includes what will be an unforgettable performance at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium on February 18th.
Known for his incredibly relatable and poignant songwriting, Brice takes the audience behind the music as he seamlessly moves across the stage adorned with various guitars and other instruments - each one engrained with a special memory.
This truly unique and engaging show takes the audience on a journey with Brice throughout his life in music as he narrates the special relationship and heartwarming stories
