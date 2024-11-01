Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country hitmaker, Lee Brice, is raising a glass to all the folks out there who are alone for the holidays with the release of his latest track, "Single Bells," available now. Written by Matt Alderman and David Tolliver, and produced by Brice and Ben Glover, "Single Bells" is a cleverly relatable ode to the party of one - filled with soulful piano and a gospel-infused vocal that pulls you in and makes even the loneliest feel a little less alone.
"The holidays are a time for many of us to gather with family and loved ones. It's truly one of my favorite times of year. When I heard 'Single Bells' for the first time it really stopped me and made me think of all those folks out there who may not have the big family get-togethers or maybe missing it this year. This song is my toast to the parties of one and I hope it brings comfort to anyone who needs it this holiday season." -Lee Brice
No stranger to original holiday music, Brice's last Christmas themed track, "Santa Claus Was My Uber Driver" is a humorous story inspired by a real-life experience he had one night being picked up from the airport by the one-and-only Santa Claus.
Fans can see Lee out on the road for his upcoming You, Me & My Guitar Tour which kicks-off in Wilkes-Barre, PA on January 30th, 2025. During this truly one-of-a-kind tour, Brice takes the audience behind the music as he seamlessly moves across the stage adorned with various guitars and other instruments - each one engrained with a special memory. This truly unique and engaging show takes the audience on a journey with Brice throughout his life in music as he narrates the special relationship and heartwarming stories each instrument holds and performs acoustic versions of his chart-topping hits.
