Lee Brice's Hey World Album Certified Platinum

(TPR) This past Monday, Curb Records multi-Platinum selling Country star, Lee Brice celebrated the RIAA Platinum certification of his latest album Hey World, as well as four certified singles from the album. Brice was presented with the plaque at the Curb Records office by Curb VP of Marketing, John Clore, and SVP of Commercial Partnerships, Benson Curb. Brice was also joined by longtime managers Enzo DeVincenzo and Anthony DeVincenzo as well as other members of the Curb Records executive team for the momentous occasion.

"Hey World wasn't an easy album to put together. It was my first time trying to work with the team of incredible collaborators and songwriters while we were all in different places and unable to go our traditional route of creating. There were a lot of challenges but I'm proud of this album and incredibly honored that the fans continue to support me and my music. Thank you all!" - Lee Brice

Hey World, Brice's fifth studio album, has achieved critical acclaim and chart-topping success with mega-hits like the certified Platinum "Soul," 2x Platinum "Memory I Don't Mess With," and 3x Platinum and CMA and ACM award-winning "I Hope You're Happy Now" collaboration with Carly Pearce. The album also features 5x Platinum "One of Them Girls," which remained in the #1 spot on the Billboard Country Chart for three consecutive weeks and made history by winning 'Country Song Of The Year' at the BMI Awards, the SESAC Awards, and the ASCAP Awards; marking the first time that the same song won all three PROs in the same year.

Shortly after release, Hey World amassed over 1 Billion streams, cementing Brice's place in music history.

The presentation follows the success of Brice's latest hit single with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters "Drinkin' Buddies," which is currently climbing the Country Radio charts. The track, written by Zach Kale, Chris Destefano and Justin Wilson, and produced by Ben Glover and Jerrod Nieman, is a cheers to the friends we call on to help lift us up in our down times and are always there to make the good ones even better.

Brice kicked off 2024 with his intimate acoustic Me and My Guitar Tour and is currently out on the road playing some of Country music's biggest festivals, joining Dierks Bentley for select dates of his Gravel and Gold Tour, along with his solo shows.

Related Stories

Lee Brice Gets Nostalgic With 'Summer Of Us'

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Premiere 'Drinkin' Buddies' Video

Lee Brice Hits Career High With 'Drinkin' Buddies'

Lee Brice, Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters Deliver 'Drinkin' Buddies'

News > Lee Brice