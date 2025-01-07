SiriusXM's Elvis Radio Announces Milestone Elvis Birthday Celebration

(SiriusXM) Celebrate Elvis' 90th birthday! From 1935 in Tupelo to 2025 at Graceland, the legacy and love of Elvis carries on, with special programming on Elvis Radio for the party this week. Listen live on satellite channel 76 and the SiriusXM app. Elvis Birthday Specials on Elvis Radio. 90 for 90

As Graceland in Memphis opens a brand-new, yearlong "90 for 90" exhibit featuring curated artifacts from Elvis's professional and personal life, Elvis Radio debuts its own "90 for 90" special featuring both sides of the King's first 45 American singles - all played in a row.

Elvis in Tupelo: To celebrate Elvis's 90th birthday, go back to where it all began: Tupelo, Mississippi. Elvis Radio hosts Robb Walker and Argo take you there, sharing early Elvis songs and stories from his birthplace.

Elvis Live in Concert Marathon: 9 for 90: Kick off Elvis's 90th birthday week with nine straight hours of the best of Elvis live in concert. Hear his Tupelo homecoming, Aloha from Hawaii, the '68 Comeback Special, "That's the Way It Is" in Las Vegas, fantasy concerts, and more.

Elvis Sessions: Go inside the studio with Elvis with an in-depth, chronological journey through the King's recording sessions beginning in 1953, hosted by Robb Walker.

Broadcasting Live from Graceland: Elvis Radio DJs Argo, Jim Sykes, and Robb Walker are live from Graceland for Elvis's birthday week, plus a special 90th birthday edition of the "Graceland Beat" hosted by Argo and Alicia Dean.

