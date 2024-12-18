Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'

(KLM) For Keith Richards' 81st birthday, Susanna Hoffs has collaborated with Elvis Costello for a version of "Connection," one of her favorite songs by The Rolling Stones. "I did the Keith part," says Hoffs. "We both wanted to do the Keith part, but I won! I had the great honor of singing with Elvis at a couple of his shows, and it was a lifelong dream to record a song together."
"I love Keith-his smile, his swagger, his songwriting-the way he moves on stage, as if his guitar is a part of his body and together they meld with the music and the emotion of the song."
Credits: Produced by Peter Asher; guitar - Albert Lee, bass; Davey Faragher; drums & percussion - Pete Thompson; acoustic guitar & organ; Jeff Alan Ross, mandolin - John Jorgenson; strings - Ann Marie Simpson, Abby Khalek, Drew Forde, Irina Chirkova; string arrangement - Steve Aho
