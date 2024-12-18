.

Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'

12-18-2024
Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'

(KLM) For Keith Richards' 81st birthday, Susanna Hoffs has collaborated with Elvis Costello for a version of "Connection," one of her favorite songs by The Rolling Stones. "I did the Keith part," says Hoffs. "We both wanted to do the Keith part, but I won! I had the great honor of singing with Elvis at a couple of his shows, and it was a lifelong dream to record a song together."

"I love Keith-his smile, his swagger, his songwriting-the way he moves on stage, as if his guitar is a part of his body and together they meld with the music and the emotion of the song."

Credits: Produced by Peter Asher; guitar - Albert Lee, bass; Davey Faragher; drums & percussion - Pete Thompson; acoustic guitar & organ; Jeff Alan Ross, mandolin - John Jorgenson; strings - Ann Marie Simpson, Abby Khalek, Drew Forde, Irina Chirkova; string arrangement - Steve Aho

Related Stories
Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'

The Rolling Stones Shared Video From Hackney Diamonds Tour Launch (2024 In Review)

The Rolling Stones Launch RS No.9 Fragrance

Rolling Stones Stream 'You Got Me Rocking' From Shepherd's Bush Live Package

Queen Kwong Takes On Rolling Stones, Springsteen Classics and More With New EP

News > Rolling Stones

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Static-X Announce 2025 Tour with GWAR, dope and A Killer's Confession- Steve Perry Shares Yule Log Video For 'The Season 3'- Kim Dracula and HANABIE Tour- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Surprises Lady Gaga On A Carpool Karaoke Christmas- Matt Sorum Turned Down Guns N' Roses Reunion Invite- more

Day In Country

Travis Tritt Announces 2025 U.S. Tour- The Steve Martin Annual Banjo Prize Announces Two Winners for 2024- more

Day In Pop

Sweet Relief Announces All-Star Benefit Concert Honoring Joan Baez- Big Time Rush Hit The Ice For Holiday Extravaganza- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Holiday Gift Guide: Health and Beauty

Holiday Gift Guide: Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Beatles Vinyl Box Set

MorleyView: Gino Vannelli

Latest News

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony To Be Broadcast On ABC TV

Susanna Hoffs and Elvis Costello Celebrate Keith Richards' Birthday With 'Connection'

Arch Enemy Announce 2025 North American Tour

Singled Out: The Modbeats Cover Of Bob Dylan's Just Like a Woman

Rush Stars Do Surprise Reunion At Gordon Lightfoot Tribute Concert (2024 In Review)

The Offspring Shared Pro-Shot Video Of Ed Sheeran Jam (2024 In Review)

John Lennon's Lost 'Help!' Guitar Sold For Record Price (2024 In Review)

Heart Cancelled Tour For Medical Reasons (2024 In Review)