L.S. Dunes Deliver 'Violet' Video

(BPM) L.S. Dunes have shared a music video for their new single "Violet". The song is the title track of their forthcoming sophomore album, which will be arriving on January 31st via Fantasy Records.
"I think 'Violet' is the song that fully encapsulates everything we do as a band. Frank brought the demo to the band as a fully structured song, and it seemed that we all just knew immediately what we had to do," shares bassist Tim Payne.
"I hear quite a few elements from songs on Past Lives, but it's filtered through the lens of a more established musical language between us, and we were able to take this already incredible song Frank wrote and elevate it to a place I don't think any of us imagined it could go."
Adds front man Anthony Green: "This song is about someone getting exactly what they deserve. This song helped me get through the feeling of being ghosted."
L.S. Dunes recently wrapped up their fall US tour with Rise Against and will be joining the band overseas in the UK and Europe in early 2025.
David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- MORE
Former Mushroomhead Frontman Jeffrey Nothing Battling Cancer- Luke Combs, Megadeth, QOTSA Highlight 2025 Bonnaroo Lineup- more
Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Lynyrd Skynyrd, More To Rock Field & Stream Music Fest- Jon Pardi, Cody Jinks and Midland To Headline Lone Star Smokeout-- more
Lil Baby Recruits Rod Wave and Rylo Rodriguez For 'By Myself' Video- Halsey and Benson Boone Lead Sips & Sounds Music Festival Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour
Lacuna Coil Streaming 'Gravity' Video
Robin McAuley Shares 'Soulbound' Title Track
Heaven Share Song From First New Album In Seven Years
Neal Francis Shares New Power Pop Song 'What's Left Of Me'
L.S. Dunes Deliver 'Violet' Video
Ellis Mano Band Says 'Count Me In' With New Video
Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium
Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video