L.S. Dunes Deliver 'Violet' Video

(BPM) L.S. Dunes have shared a music video for their new single "Violet". The song is the title track of their forthcoming sophomore album, which will be arriving on January 31st via Fantasy Records.

"I think 'Violet' is the song that fully encapsulates everything we do as a band. Frank brought the demo to the band as a fully structured song, and it seemed that we all just knew immediately what we had to do," shares bassist Tim Payne.

"I hear quite a few elements from songs on Past Lives, but it's filtered through the lens of a more established musical language between us, and we were able to take this already incredible song Frank wrote and elevate it to a place I don't think any of us imagined it could go."

Adds front man Anthony Green: "This song is about someone getting exactly what they deserve. This song helped me get through the feeling of being ghosted."

L.S. Dunes recently wrapped up their fall US tour with Rise Against and will be joining the band overseas in the UK and Europe in early 2025.

Related Stories

News > L.S. Dunes