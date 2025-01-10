.

Ex Deo Unleash 'Vitellius'

01-10-2025
Ex Deo Unleash 'Vitellius'

(CSM) Death metal gladiators Ex Deo, the Juno-nominated project of Katakylsm frontman Maurizio Iacono, have unleashed their highly anticipated new EP Year Of the Four Emperors on Reigning Phoenix Music, via its partnership with Distortion Music Group.

The album is out now digitally and on CD, with a limited edition vinyl to follow on March 14th, 2025. To celebrate, the band has also unveiled a stunning lyric video for the EP's penultimate track "Vitellius".

The lyrics reveal a man driven by bloodlust, yet powerless to escape his fate. Vitellius' violent end is portrayed with haunting finality, a reminder of Rome's volatile power.

The band is also currently on tour in Europe in support of Dark Funeral and Fleshgod Apocalypse. They will follow this up with a North American tour in the spring in support of Septicflesh and Vltimas.

Related Stories
Ex Deo Unleash 'Vitellius'

Ex Deo Releasing 'Year Of The Four Emperors' Early Next Year

Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video

News > Ex Deo

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Sammy Hagar Reveals One Rarity For Las Vegas Residency- AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title- Breaking Benjamin- more

David Lee Roth Box Set Coming Next Month- Billy Joel and Rod Stewart To Rock Yankee Stadium- Watch Silverstein's 'Don't Let Me Get Too Low' Video- more

Day In Country

Ringo Starr Delivers His Country Album 'Look Up'- Maggie Rose Teams With Vince Gill For 'I Can't Make You Love Me'- Parmalee Stream New Single 'Cowgirl'- more

Day In Pop

ROSE and Bruno Mars' APT Goes Platinum- Journey Montana Shares New Single 'Best One'- Julia Michaels Teams With Maren Morris For 'Scissors'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Burton Cummings Releases New Album and Embarks on 60th Anniversary Hits Tour

Live: Dave Koz & Friends

Beatles Vinyl Box Set

Latest News

AC/DC Were Asked Not To Live Up To Song Title

Breaking Benjamin Reveal Video For Chart Topping 'Awaken'

Bad Religion Lead Punk In The Park AZ Lineup

Jaws of Brooklyn 'Coming Home' For Valentine's Day

Left on Red Unleash 'PyroSCENiac' Video

The Halo Effect Mark New Album release With 'What We Become' Video

24 Hours of Eno Livestream Announced

Jethro Tull Announce 'Curious Ruminant' Album With New Video