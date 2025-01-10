Ex Deo Unleash 'Vitellius'

(CSM) Death metal gladiators Ex Deo, the Juno-nominated project of Katakylsm frontman Maurizio Iacono, have unleashed their highly anticipated new EP Year Of the Four Emperors on Reigning Phoenix Music, via its partnership with Distortion Music Group.

The album is out now digitally and on CD, with a limited edition vinyl to follow on March 14th, 2025. To celebrate, the band has also unveiled a stunning lyric video for the EP's penultimate track "Vitellius".

The lyrics reveal a man driven by bloodlust, yet powerless to escape his fate. Vitellius' violent end is portrayed with haunting finality, a reminder of Rome's volatile power.

The band is also currently on tour in Europe in support of Dark Funeral and Fleshgod Apocalypse. They will follow this up with a North American tour in the spring in support of Septicflesh and Vltimas.

Related Stories

Ex Deo Releasing 'Year Of The Four Emperors' Early Next Year

Kataklysm Frontman Delivers First Invictus Video

News > Ex Deo