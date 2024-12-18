Ex Deo Releasing 'Year Of The Four Emperors' Early Next Year

(CS) Ex Deo, the Juno-nominated project of Katakylsm frontman Maurizio Iacono, will release their EP Year of the Four Emperors on January 10th, 2025. This EP marks their first with Reigning Phoenix Music and plunges the listener into the chaos and bloodlust of one of Rome's most tumultuous periods: AD 69.
It covers the relentless ambition, treachery, and warfare that defined the reigns of Galba, Otho, Vitellius, and Vespasian. Each track tells a story of power's corruptive allure and the brutal cost of empire, culminating in the rise of the Flavian dynasty.
The Year of the Four Emperors begins with the epic "Galba," a rousing blast of symphonic metal that details his ruthless ascent and downfall. Next is "Otho," a song that musically echoes the titans of melodic death metal such as Amon Amarth and Amorphis. Lyrically, the track explores how Roman Emperor Otho schemed to take the throne from Galba, only to be eventually defeated by Vitellius.The following track takes on the tale of Vitellius and his eventual defeat at the hands of Vespasian. The closing track, "Vespasian," conveys a sense of triumph and finality, as the lyrics exalt the emperor as the harbinger of a new era.
Year of the Four Emperors is a triumphant return for EX DEO and is sure to cement their status as the premier symphonic death metal band in the genre.
