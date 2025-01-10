.

Wallows Share 'Your New Favorite Song'

(Atlantic) Wallows kick off 2025 with brand new single "Your New Favorite Song," available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. The track immediately transfixes with its deft balance of dreamy vocal delivery and delicate instrumentation.

Setting the scene, lightly plucked acoustic guitar underlines Dylan Minnette's soft exhale as he muses, "Think I wrote your new favorite song." At the same time, horns bring gusto to the production, while strings swoon with cinematic scope. It culminates on a chantable chorus, "No I, I don't wanna know."

The band marked the release of the song with its debut live performance on Triple J's first 'Like A Version' of the year, along with covering The Marias "No One Noticed". Both performances and the full interview are available on Triple J's YouTube channel.

Wallows have also announced more dates for 2025's Model & More Tour. The new headline dates begin May 9 in Mexico City, Mexico and run through June 15 in Asheville, NC.

