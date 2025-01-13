Benthos Premiere 'Pure' Video

(Royal Avenue) The Italian metal quintet Benthos are kicking off the year with a bang: With "Pure," they are officially releasing the second single from their upcoming album. The as-yet-unnamed album, set to be released this spring, will mark Benthos' second full-length record.

"Pure" clearly showcases a different side to the band while maintaining the band's distinct identity. The single creates an addictive dynamic, blending crystalline tones, melodic guitars, and delicate vocals that erupt into a powerful scream, all while leaning into a lighter prog sound. Lyrically, it explores themes of shedding materialism and embracing pure existence.

The band shares about the single: "We're thrilled to share our new single, 'Pure', which showcases a gentler, sweeter side of our sound-letting the melody shine beyond the chaos. It was a joy to write, and we hope you love listening to it as much as we loved creating it!"

Benthos announced their signing with label InsideOutMusic back in November 2024 and their first output, "Fossil", was met with great praise and interest within the modern progressive music scene. While both singles show different strengths for the band, combined they paint a very unique sound image for the band and make one even more curious what else their upcoming album has in store.

