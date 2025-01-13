Pop Girl Group IVE Release 'Rebel Heart' Video

(Columbia Records) The multi-faceted K-pop girl group IVE is back with their new single "REBEL HEART". The track emphasizes unity, offering both comfort and connection. It portrays a group of "rebels" marching together with their own unique stories.
The song blends uplifting vocal harmonies with an exciting chorus, while soaring strings and energetic drums create an immersive sound that adds depth to the track. The lyrics provide solace, and the grand arrangement delivers a powerful contrast, leaving a lasting impression.
"REBEL HEART" is the title track from their upcoming EP, IVE EMPATHY, set to release on February 3rd. This third EP showcases IVE's unique identity while introducing the new theme of empathy.
From their debut, IVE has pursued a complete form rather than a developmental one, continuously expanding into new realms. With each new chapter, they continue to evolve through unexpected twists in their music, confident performances, and IVE's colors will only grow more distinct.
