Zach Bryan Streams 'Boys Of Faith' EP

(Warner) Zach Bryan releases a brand new 5-song EP titled Boys Of Faith via Warner Records, featuring collaborations with Noah Kahan and Bon Iver. Boys Of Faith arrives only a matter of weeks after the Grammy-nominated artist's critically acclaimed self-titled, self-written and produced album, which entered the Billboard 200 chart at #1 and simultaneously topped Billboard's Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock album charts.

Once again written and produced by Bryan, Boys Of Faith kicks off with "Nine Ball" followed by "Sarah's Place" featuring Noah Kahan. "We always knew you were the better half of our good times," they harmonize on the rollicking track. "Those backyard lights don't shine as bright without your face."

Also included on the EP is the previously unreleased fan favorite "Deep Satin," the only track co-produced along with Eddie Spear, with whom Bryan worked on American Heartbreak. The title track, a duet with Bon Iver, is particularly notable due to the pair's creative chemistry. "But you stuck around when I was down," they sing over sparse guitar, drums, and piano, "and I'll owe you all my days." The EP concludes with the emotionally unfiltered "Pain, Sweet, Pain."

