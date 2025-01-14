ALO Returning With 'Frames' Album

(All Eyes Media) Celebrated band ALO (Animal Liberation Orchestra) has announced the April 4th release of their eclectic new album Frames (Brushfire Records) and new tour dates that include an East Coast run (see full list below). The 10-song offering boasts a seamless fusion of rock, electronic, alt-pop, R&B, folk, dance, funk and a touch of subtle wit, all played by an exceptional group of musicians with four distinct musical personalities - all of whom write and sing lead.
Today the California-based group releases their buoyant new single "Blank Canvas." With its melodic guitar riff and easy-going vibe, "Blank Canvas" offers some much-needed optimism. Zach Gill (keyboards and vocals) says of the track he penned, "it's about looking at the world with fresh eyes and leaving behind cynicism." Bassist/vocalist Steve Adams adds, "sonically and thematically, it felt like the perfect album opener. Bare and vulnerable, yet full of possibility."
The theme running throughout Frames is a reaction to the rapid pace in which we live our lives. Due to the overwhelming rate in which information is thrust upon us, and the figurative groups (or frames) they come in, people are constantly challenged to decide what is vital and what is not before much of it dissipates, often leaving a societal wreckage in its wake. On Frames, ALO thoughtfully leans into the important space between those frames, where we can breathe, think, love and live our lives. Guitarist/vocalist Dan "Lebo" Lebowitz covers this beautifully on the disco-influenced track "Space Between Frames."
Drummer/vocalist Ezra Lipp addresses identifying our faults and learning to own them without letting them own us on the alt-rock infused "Rescue Our Demons." Frames closes with the light-hearted pop ditty, "Friends." The warm and happy sentiment the quirky track exudes could put a smile on Randy Newman's face.
At a time when things may seem a bit dark, Frames offers a joyful escape by a band of life-long friends who became serious artists, unafraid to not take themselves too seriously while creating some seriously well-crafted songs.
ALO 2025 TOUR DATES THUS FAR
January 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Venice West *
January 31 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up Tavern *
February 1 - Santa Barbara, CA - SOhO Music Club *
February 6 - Chico, CA - Sierra Nevada Big Room *
February 7 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center For the Arts *
February 8 - Crystal Bay, NV - Crystal Bay Crown Room *
February 14-19 - Jam Cruise
February 22 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore *
February 27 - Portland, OR - The Get Down
February 28 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
March 1 - Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge
April 4 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom #
April 5 - Boulder, CO - Fox Theatre
April 22 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
April 23 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
April 24 - World Cafe Live - Philadelphia, PA
April 25 - Woodstock, NY - Levon Helm Studios
April 26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl ^
April 27 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Hall Hartford
May 2-4 - Redondo Beach, CA - Beachlife
* w/ Glitterfox
# with Cris Jacobs Band
^ co-bill with Terrapin Family Band
