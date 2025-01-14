Burton Cummings Cancels Los Angeles Show Due To Fires

(Artist Announcement) Burton Cummings' show at the Novo in downtown Los Angeles scheduled for this Friday, January 17, has been cancelled due to the ongoing fires in the area.
Cummings, who called Los Angeles home for decades, has been heartbroken watching the news of the wildfires. He sends his best thoughts to everyone impacted and to the brave first responders.
Those who purchased tickets for the show can get a refund at point of purchase. [Read out review from the Chandler, AZ stop of the tour here]
