Kenny Chesney Kicking 2025 Off With Today and The Tonight Show Appearances

(EBM) Kenny Chesney, the East Tennessee songwriter/stadium-sized superstar, is rested up and ready to get his 2025 started. Having spent the last several weeks working on some very personal projects that break ground for the high impact, positive energy performer, the eight-time Entertainer of the Year will kick things off with a stop at NBC's "TODAY" on Thursday, Jan. 16 during the 8 a.m. hour.

Beyond whatever big news the generational icon has to share, he will return to 30 Rockefeller Center later that same day to be the lead guest on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Though no performances are part of the appearances, Chesney has plenty to talk about.

"I have always been one to let the music do the talking," says the affable musician. "I think when we're onstage, connecting with No Shoes Nation, nothing else really needs to be said. When they sing these songs back to me, that says everything.

"That said, this year is going to be unlike any other. This is one time when I probably do need to get out and explain exactly what we're up to. But for now, I can say this: I am incredibly ramped up about what we're in the middle of making happen for 2025. It's one of those things where you can't just throw it out there - so I am really glad we're getting to spend some time at 'TODAY,' then 'The Tonight Show.'"

Having extended his record on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with "Take Her Home," his 33rd No. 1, the man behind "American Kids," "Get Along," "Summertime," "Young," "When The Sun Goes Down" and so many more classic country songs for the last two decades is looking forward to breaking more ground and creating deeper ways to appreciate the way his music has defined people's lives in the 21st Century.

"The thing about so many of my songs is they're pieces of people's lives," Chesney says. "Almost everyone can see themselves in there somehow. To me, singing people's reality and hopefully showing them how sweet life can be sets a pretty cool bar."

The man the Wall Street Journal deemed "The King of the Road" and the L.A. Times hailed as "The People's Superstar" has always focused on connecting the dots between live and his recorded music. That appears to once again be the driver for Chesney as he leans into the year ahead; with a strong passion for his band and road family, he's already been posting pictures from rehearsals somewhere in Nashville on social media.

"There's nothing like No Shoes Nation when they come together. It's the greatest high there is," Chesney offers. "We've been pulling songs out that we've not played in years, so who knows?"

Tune in to "TODAY" Thursday morning, and find out. Check out "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" for more.

Related Stories

Kurt Stevens To Debut As Maui Songwriters Festival First-Ever 'Find'

Kenny Chesney Hit New Record At Philly Stop Of Sun Goes Down Tour (2024 In Review)

Kenny Chesney Did Surprise Duet With Megan Moroney On Sun Goes Down Tour (2024 In Review)

Kenny Chesney Joined By Kelsea Ballerini At Sun Goes Down Tour Stop (2024 In Review)

News > Kenny Chesney