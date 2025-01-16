Guster Expand 'Ooh La La' With 'Ooh La Luxe'

(BHM) Guster has unveiled Ooh La Luxe, an expanded edition of 2024's critically acclaimed Ooh La La, available digitally via their own Ocho Mule Records on Friday, January 24.

Ooh La Luxe adds four previously unreleased tracks to Ooh La La, including a pair of demos and two brand new songs, "It's Wild" and "Enchanté," both of which will also be available on an extremely limited 7" vinyl single available exclusively on the upcoming final leg of Guster's landmark We Also Have Eras Tour. The deluxe new edition is heralded by today's premiere of an edited version of the original album's "When We Were Stars," available everywhere now accompanied by an official music video.

A unique theatrical performance featuring extended "Evening with Guster" sets chronicling the band's history from 1994 to the present day - complete with skits, costume changes, and more surprises - the We Also Have Eras Tour resumes for one last run beginning January 24 at Philadelphia, PA's The Fillmore Philadelphia and then traveling the US through a February 15 tour finale at Los Angeles, CA's historic Orpheum Theatre. In addition, Guster will join forces with the National Symphony Orchestra for two sold-out career-spanning performances at Washington, DC's Kennedy Center on March 28 and 29. This summer will then see the seventh installment of Guster's On The Ocean, an unforgettable three-day weekend of music and more set for August 8-10 at Thompson's Point in guitarist Adam Gardner's adopted hometown of Portland, ME.

Guster's ninth studio album and first new LP in more than five years, Ooh La La marks a bold departure for the venerable band with a lush and acclaimed expansive sound rich in acoustic guitars and graceful piano work. Mainly produced by Josh Kaufman (The National, The Hold Steady) at Woodstock, NY's Isokon Studio, with additional production from Ron Aniello (Bruce Springsteen, Bryce Dessner) and Rich Costey (Death Cab for Cutie, Of Monsters and Men), songs like the shimmering first single, "Keep Going" radiate an emotional undercurrent of undeniable warmth, telegraphing an irrepressible joy in the face of turmoil and unrest.

Ooh La La was met by applause and praise from such outlets as Goldmine, which wrote, "This is an album with grandeur. This is what can be built when bands allow themselves to be guided to a conclusion by a collaborator who helps them commit to a vision and vibe. The capacity to surrender to this kind of process has kept Guster relevant and has allowed them to broaden their base and build something most bands never get close to." In addition, Guster celebrated the album with a wide-ranging appearance on CBS Saturday Morning that included an in-depth conversation about their 30-year career as well as live performances of three songs from Ooh La La including "Keep Going," "Witness Tree," and "Black Balloon."

GUSTER - WE ALSO HAVE ERAS TOUR 2025

JANUARY

24 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

25 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre (SOLD OUT)

26 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre and Ballroom

28 - Indianapolis, IN - Clowes Memorial Hall

29 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

31 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

FEBRUARY

1 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre (SOLD OUT)

2 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

4 - Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place

5 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral Theater

7 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre (SOLD OUT)

8 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Hall at Eccles Theater

11 - Seattle, WA - The Moore Theatre

12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall (SOLD OUT)

14 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Orpheum Theatre

MARCH

28 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center * (SOLD OUT)

29 - Washington, DC - The Kennedy Center * (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST

8-10 - Portland, ME - On The Ocean 2025

* with The National Symphony Orchestra

