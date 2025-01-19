.

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

01-19-2025
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

(ABC) Dark Chapel, led by guitarist/singer/producer/longtime member of Black Label Society (2014 to present) Dario Lorina, released the second single, "Hollow Smile," from their highly anticipated debut album.

On "Hollow Smile," a thrash-y palm-muted chug seethes beneath his airy intonation on the verses. It climaxes on a chantable chorus accelerated by a driving rhythm. "I read a quote recently that portrays the meaning behind this song well: 'A man's own mind is the greatest battle he will face,'" as Dario Lorina explains.

Led by Lorina and also featuring Mike Gunn (Bass), and Luis Silva (Drums), the band's airtight guitar-craft and sludgy grooves with magnetic melodies, bluesy phrasing, and grunge mystique are spotlighted on their debut album, Spirit in The Glass, which is due out February 28 on MNRK Heavy.

Watch the video for the track-directed by Justin H. Reich (Black Label Society, Ace Frehley, Rex Brown)-- below:.

Related Stories
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

News > Dark Chapel

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more

Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more

Day In Country

The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more

Day In Pop

Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more

Reviews

Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA

5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up

Live: Burton Cummings

Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin

The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more

Latest News

Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart

Celebrating Bob Dylan Auction Brought In Almost $1.5 Million

KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour

Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video

Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'

Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD

ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut