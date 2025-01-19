Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video

(ABC) Dark Chapel, led by guitarist/singer/producer/longtime member of Black Label Society (2014 to present) Dario Lorina, released the second single, "Hollow Smile," from their highly anticipated debut album.

On "Hollow Smile," a thrash-y palm-muted chug seethes beneath his airy intonation on the verses. It climaxes on a chantable chorus accelerated by a driving rhythm. "I read a quote recently that portrays the meaning behind this song well: 'A man's own mind is the greatest battle he will face,'" as Dario Lorina explains.

Led by Lorina and also featuring Mike Gunn (Bass), and Luis Silva (Drums), the band's airtight guitar-craft and sludgy grooves with magnetic melodies, bluesy phrasing, and grunge mystique are spotlighted on their debut album, Spirit in The Glass, which is due out February 28 on MNRK Heavy.

Watch the video for the track-directed by Justin H. Reich (Black Label Society, Ace Frehley, Rex Brown)-- below:.

