Cartel Bo Teams Up With That Mexican OT In 'Tha Kitchen'

(Warner) Houston's own Cartel Bo teams up with fellow Texas talent That Mexican OT for their infectious new single and video, "Tha Kitchen," out today via Warner Records and Maxo Kream's Big Persona. The track follows the success of Bo's recent EP CHAPO, which has already garnered over 2.5M streams and critical praise, setting the stage for Cartel Bo's next move.
The track sets the tone with a laid-back beat, loose piano keys, and a smooth bassline-giving space for Cartel Bo's larger-than-life personality to shine. His unmistakable energy oozes with sharp wit, charm, and a slick sense of humor. That Mexican OT brings the heat with his hard-hitting verse, maintaining the track's momentum.
The visual brings the song to life in a bold, unforgettable way. A newscaster quips about "a garage sale gone wild," adding, "Cartel Bo has officially taken over the neighborhood." And it's clear-Bo throws an epic block party with food, drinks, beautiful women, and nonstop vibes. He's running the show from a rooftop, living large, and showing exactly who's in charge.
"Tha Kitchen" drops as Cartel Bo's latest testament to his relentless grind. CHAPO marked a long-awaited return following a five-year bid, with standout tracks like "The Pope," "Make Em Pay You," and "You Not Rich" [feat. Maxo Kream] catching the attention of both critics and fans. Music Connection Magazine named "You Not Rich" "Video of the Week," applauding its clever portrayal of internet trolls, while REMIXD MAGAZINE hailed the EP as a reflection of Cartel Bo's determination and "unstoppable drive."
For those who've been following Cartel Bo's rise, CHAPO was more than just an EP-it was a moment of redemption and reflection. From the viral success of "Hoova" featuring Maxo Kream to the hard-hitting "Fresh Out Tha Fedz," Cartel Bo has been honing his craft and gaining a loyal fanbase across Houston and beyond, reaffirming his place in the game
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more
Sammy Hagar Wants To Retire From Touring- Snot To Livestream Reunion Show With Mystery Singer- Pearl Jam, Luke Combs Lead Festival Lineup- more
The Prodigy Announces First Live Solo Performance In North America Since 2017- FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR- more
Jelly Roll, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and More For FireAid- Imagine Dragons Recruited By NLE Choppa For 'Dare U'- more
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
The Blues: Ollee Owens- Kenny 'Blues Boss' Wayne- more
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart
Celebrating Bob Dylan Auction Brought In Almost $1.5 Million
KISS Star Gene Simmons Expands Spring Solo Tour
Phil Anselmo's Scour Deliver 'Blade' Video
Black Label Society Offshoot Dark Chapel Stream 'Hallow Smile' Video
ONE OK ROCK Declare 'Puppets Can't Control You'
Supertramp 'Live In Paris '79' Coming On 3LP and 2CD
ZZ Ward Returns To Her Blues Roots With Sun Records Debut