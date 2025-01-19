Cartel Bo Teams Up With That Mexican OT In 'Tha Kitchen'

(Warner) Houston's own Cartel Bo teams up with fellow Texas talent That Mexican OT for their infectious new single and video, "Tha Kitchen," out today via Warner Records and Maxo Kream's Big Persona. The track follows the success of Bo's recent EP CHAPO, which has already garnered over 2.5M streams and critical praise, setting the stage for Cartel Bo's next move.

The track sets the tone with a laid-back beat, loose piano keys, and a smooth bassline-giving space for Cartel Bo's larger-than-life personality to shine. His unmistakable energy oozes with sharp wit, charm, and a slick sense of humor. That Mexican OT brings the heat with his hard-hitting verse, maintaining the track's momentum.

The visual brings the song to life in a bold, unforgettable way. A newscaster quips about "a garage sale gone wild," adding, "Cartel Bo has officially taken over the neighborhood." And it's clear-Bo throws an epic block party with food, drinks, beautiful women, and nonstop vibes. He's running the show from a rooftop, living large, and showing exactly who's in charge.

"Tha Kitchen" drops as Cartel Bo's latest testament to his relentless grind. CHAPO marked a long-awaited return following a five-year bid, with standout tracks like "The Pope," "Make Em Pay You," and "You Not Rich" [feat. Maxo Kream] catching the attention of both critics and fans. Music Connection Magazine named "You Not Rich" "Video of the Week," applauding its clever portrayal of internet trolls, while REMIXD MAGAZINE hailed the EP as a reflection of Cartel Bo's determination and "unstoppable drive."

For those who've been following Cartel Bo's rise, CHAPO was more than just an EP-it was a moment of redemption and reflection. From the viral success of "Hoova" featuring Maxo Kream to the hard-hitting "Fresh Out Tha Fedz," Cartel Bo has been honing his craft and gaining a loyal fanbase across Houston and beyond, reaffirming his place in the game

