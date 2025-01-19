JOHNNYSWIM Stream New Single 'I'm Alright'

(SC) JOHNNYSWIM-the Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo Amanda and Abner Ramirez-return today with the release of "I'm Alright". The intensely personal track is the final single to drop ahead of the band's upcoming full-length studio album When The War Is Over, due out February 7th.

The song offers an autobiographical glimpse into Abner's life, recounting the resilience and courage of his Cuban immigrant parents as they confronted discrimination and racism in the United States. It's one of 11 tracks featured on the band's fifth studio LP, an album that delves deeply into their individual and collective trials, creating a brave and daring body of work that invites listeners on an intimate journey as they confront life's challenges in real time.

"I'm Alright" follows a series of singles that have paved the way for When The War Is Over. These include the acoustic-tinged "Monte Carlo," the joyful and uplifting "Los Feliz," and August's "She Checks The Weather," a poignant reflection on Amanda's ongoing health struggles. The tracklist also features "Frank Gehry," which explores the corrosive nature of comparison, cautioning listeners to resist measuring themselves against others. On the album, "I'm Alright" is succeeded by the album's sole Spanish-language song and its sublime companion piece, "Cuando Salí De Cuba." Originally written by Cuban artist Luis Aguilé in 1967, the song pays tribute to the many Cubans forced to leave their homeland during political upheaval. "It's an ode to my dad, but it's also an ode to this thing that's still alive in me for whatever reason," Abner explains. "A passion for an island I've never seen. I feel like I've left my heart in a place that I've never been to."

Fans can also look forward to "Dopamine," featuring a guest verse from Grammy-nominated Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe. This single delivers an intoxicating rush of emotion, nodding to the bursts of inspiration and satisfaction we often crave amidst life's ebb and flow. "It's the 'how do I keep going' song," Abner says. "I just need to be reminded. I just need a little help to keep pushing forward."

When The War Is Over will be available on February 7th, accompanied by a massive 2025 Spring headline tour with all confirmed dates below. Ahead of the Spring tour, JOHNNYSWIM will be appearing at a special Grammy Museum "The Drop" event on February 6th at the Museum's intimate 200-seat Clive Davis Theater for an evening discussing their upcoming album, their creative process, and more, with a special performance to follow. On February 11th they'll be in Nashville, TN, where they first met and formed JOHNNYSWIM, to make their Grand Ole Opry debut as part of the venue's "Opry 100" year-long celebration. Stay tuned for more JOHNNYSWIM news as they continue to captivate audiences with their heartfelt melodies, blending personal experiences with imaginative storytelling.

JOHNNYSWIM 2025 Tour

2.06.2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Grammy Museum (The Drop)

2.11.2025 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry (debut)

3.20 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

3.21.2025 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

3.22.2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cola-Cola Roxy

3.24.2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Moody Theatre

3.25.2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

3.27.2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3.28.2025 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3.29.2025 - SF, CA - The Regency Ballroom

4.1.2025 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

4.2.2025 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market

4.4.2025 - SLC, UT - The Commonwealth Room

4.5.2025 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

4.7.2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre

4.8.2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

4.10.2025 - New York, NY - Town Hall

4.11.2025 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4.12.2025 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

4.15.2025 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

4.16.2025 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

4.18.2025 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

5.20.2025 - London, UK - Scala

5.21.2025 - Amsterdam, NE - Tolhuistuin

