JOHNNYSWIM Announce Jimmy Kimmel and Grammy Museum Appearances

(Stunt) JOHNNYSWIM are thrilled to announce their upcoming performance of "Dopamine" featuring Grammy-nominated Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, February 10th, 10:35pm CT on ABC.

The national TV performance follows the February 7th release of their highly anticipated fifth studio album When The War Is Over. Los Angeles fans can get a closer look at the stories behind the album during the GRAMMY Museum's The Drop event on February 6th, which will feature a moderated discussion and intimate performance.

When The War Is Over represents a significant chapter for JOHNNYSWIM, the Los Angeles-based husband-and-wife duo Amanda and Abner Ramirez. The album rollout began in July 2024 with the release of its first single, "Frank Gehry," a candid exploration of the corrosive nature of comparison and a call to resist measuring oneself against others. Since then, the band has unveiled a series of deeply personal tracks, including August's reflective "She Checks The Weather," inspired by Amanda's ongoing health challenges, the uplifting "Los Feliz," and the acoustic-driven "Monte Carlo." Most recently, they shared "I'm Alright," a powerful, autobiographical song honoring the resilience of Abner's Cuban immigrant parents as they faced discrimination in the United States. The song's message of strength and perseverance has resonated with the band's Los Angeles fans, particularly in the wake of the recent devastating wildfires.

With its rich storytelling and personal themes, When The War Is Over showcases JOHNNYSWIM's ability to blend intimate experiences with universally resonant messages. Fans will have the chance to experience this connection firsthand on the band's 2025 Spring headline tour, with all confirmed dates listed below.

Before embarking on the tour, JOHNNYSWIM will make a series of special appearances, including The Drop at the GRAMMY Museum's 200-seat Clive Davis Theater on February 6th. The evening will offer fans an exclusive look into the making of the album, a discussion of their creative process, and an intimate performance. The duo will then join Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday February 10th for their national television performance of "Dopamine" with special guest Tobe Nwigwe before they head to Nashville, TN, where JOHNNYSWIM first began, to make their Grand Ole Opry debut on February 11th as part of the Opry's year-long "Opry 100" celebration.

Stay tuned for more updates from JOHNNYSWIM as they continue to inspire audiences with their heartfelt music and unparalleled storytelling.

JOHNNYSWIM 2025 Tour

2.06.2025 - Los Angeles, CA - The Grammy Museum (The Drop)

2.11.2025 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry (debut)

3.20 2025 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue Theatre

3.21.2025 - Louisville, KY - Brown Theatre

3.22.2025 - Atlanta, GA - Cola-Cola Roxy

3.24.2025 - Austin, TX - ACL Moody Theatre

3.25.2025 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

3.27.2025 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

3.28.2025 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

3.29.2025 - SF, CA - The Regency Ballroom

4.1.2025 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

4.2.2025 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox Market

4.4.2025 - SLC, UT - The Commonwealth Room

4.5.2025 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

4.7.2025 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown Theatre

4.8.2025 - Chicago, IL - The Vic

4.10.2025 - New York, NY - Town Hall

4.11.2025 - Boston, MA - The Wilbur

4.12.2025 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

4.15.2025 - Durham, NC - Carolina Theatre

4.16.2025 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

4.18.2025 - Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre

5.20.2025 - London, UK - Scala

5.21.2025 - Amsterdam, NE - Tolhuistuin

