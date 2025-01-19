The Kentucky Gentlemen Kick Off 2025 With 'Country Hymn'

(MPG) The Kentucky Gentlemen have announced they signed to Nashville-based record label River House Artists, and they are kicking off 2025 with an infectious boot-stomper of a single called "Country Hymn." Co-written with David Messy Mescon (Megan Moroney, Reyna Roberts), the feel-good country bop is an invitation to come as you are, accompanied by a music video featuring the twin-brother duo of Brandon and Derek Campbell decked out in their rhinestoned Sunday best.

The Kentucky Gentlemen on their new single: "'Country Hymn' is our heartfelt anthem reminding us to return to the basics, embrace our roots and truly start extending each other's grace in this world. We feel that those values are timeless and we live by them. We cherish our roots and it feels amazing to tap even further into our love for country music with this song. 'Country Hymn' is our invitation to simply come as you are."

On signing with River House Artists, the pair says, "The second we met Lynn and the River House Artists team, we knew they truly believed in us and our vision. We're beyond excited for what's to come with this next chapter of The Kentucky Gentlemen alongside River House. We can't wait to continue to share who we are and our music with the world. 'Country Hymn' is just the beginning of something really special!"

River House Founder Lynn Oliver-Cline adds, "I first met Brandon and Derek at a Music City Bowl event in 2023. After that, I kept seeing them everywhere...shows, interviews. Not only are they talented and hardworking, they are very country! And they represent a time in the genre that shows it's a place for everyone to gather. I can't wait for everyone to hear their record later this year and especially see a live show. It's incredibly special and fun and we are honored to be their partner in the next phase of their career."

The Kentucky Gentlemen have quickly become one of Nashville's most exciting new acts, garnering over a million streams across recent singles "Leave Right Now," "Neon Cowboy," and "Beg Your Parton." Earning a rapidly growing fanbase and the respect of their peers, the pair has been out on the road this last year with The War & Treaty, and appeared on songs with Will Hoge ("Can I Be Country, Too?,") and Fancy Hagood ("Better Man"). They were named one of GLAAD's "New Voices in Country Music," and landed on several "Artist to Watch" lists, including those from NPR, BET and Nashville Scene. The duo's 2022 debut EP The Kentucky Gentlemen: Vol. 1 received widespread acclaim, with Billboard hailing their "potent blend of pop, country and R&B, built around tightly-fused, unmistakable blood harmonies" and Rolling Stone calling their breakout single "Whatever You're Up For" "the most compelling commercial-country slow jam of the year."

"Country Hymn" is the launch of a banner year for The Kentucky Gentlemen, and the culmination of a decade carving their own path in Nashville's country music scene. Now with their new label partner and even more new music on the way, this duo is ready to bring their unique voice to the forefront of the genre. As Rolling Stone said, "What happens when a nonwhite, nonstraight act operating largely outside of the country-music mainstream beats the Nashville radio ecosystem at its own game?...Your turn, Nashville."

