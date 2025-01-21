FKA twigs & Imogen Heap talk 'EUSEXUA' on Spotify's Countdown To Vodcast Series

(Burson) Spotify released the latest episode of its Countdown To vodcast series featuring FKA twigs, interviewed by legendary singer-songwriter Imogen Heap. Premiering exclusively on Spotify, the duo discuss FKA twigs' upcoming album EUSEXUA - sharing candid insights into the album's origins, the 11 pinnacles of EUSEXUA, and what the word "eusexua" means to her.

twigs and Imogen also came together to share their creative processes IRL - mixing a live track as part of the episode. Here's a few soundbites: On her relationship with dance: "I was classically trained when I was young, and as I got older I started to despise dance and the rules around it...I despised how one's body had to look a certain way or be a certain way to do certain forms." [6:17-6:30]

On what EUSEXUA means to her: "For me, EUSEXUA is creating purely and unabashedly, it's feeling more comfortable in my body sexually, it's being more present and being able to be at that pinnacle of human experience as much as I possibly can." [7:09-7:25]

On the album's sound: "EUSEXUA is a psychedelic, childlike, playful exploration of what it means to be human mixed with this raw, dirty, hard, sexual grit as an undertone...which also represents what it means to be human." [19:49-20:13]

On why she made EUSEXUA: "Before EUSEXUA I was hanging on by an eyelash...I had no choice but to make this album, it feels like a matter of survival." [42:14-42:36]

