FKA twigs & Imogen Heap talk 'EUSEXUA' on Spotify's Countdown To Vodcast Series

(Burson) Spotify released the latest episode of its Countdown To vodcast series featuring FKA twigs, interviewed by legendary singer-songwriter Imogen Heap. Premiering exclusively on Spotify, the duo discuss FKA twigs' upcoming album EUSEXUA - sharing candid insights into the album's origins, the 11 pinnacles of EUSEXUA, and what the word "eusexua" means to her.
twigs and Imogen also came together to share their creative processes IRL - mixing a live track as part of the episode. Here's a few soundbites: On her relationship with dance: "I was classically trained when I was young, and as I got older I started to despise dance and the rules around it...I despised how one's body had to look a certain way or be a certain way to do certain forms." [6:17-6:30]
On what EUSEXUA means to her: "For me, EUSEXUA is creating purely and unabashedly, it's feeling more comfortable in my body sexually, it's being more present and being able to be at that pinnacle of human experience as much as I possibly can." [7:09-7:25]
On the album's sound: "EUSEXUA is a psychedelic, childlike, playful exploration of what it means to be human mixed with this raw, dirty, hard, sexual grit as an undertone...which also represents what it means to be human." [19:49-20:13]
On why she made EUSEXUA: "Before EUSEXUA I was hanging on by an eyelash...I had no choice but to make this album, it feels like a matter of survival." [42:14-42:36]
Stream the episode here
FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR
FKA twigs Releases 'Drums Of Death'
Watch FKA twigs' 'Perfect Stranger' Video
Billy Idol Declares It's a Nice Day To...Tour Again- Ex-Whitesnake Guitarist John Sykes Dead At 65- Snot Share Video Recap Of First Reunion Show- more
Alex Lifeson In No Rush To Stage Reunion Without Peart- Fatal Randy Rhoads Plane Crash Caused By Heart Attack?- Snot Mystery Solved- more
Jason Aldean Launching Full Throttle Tour- Lonestar's 'Iconic Vol 1' Covers EP Arrives This Week- more
JFKA twigs & Imogen Heap talk 'EUSEXUA' on Spotify’s Countdown To Vodcast Series- J. Brown Celebrating Valentine's Day With New Album- more
Live: Myles Kennedy's Art of Letting Go U.S. Tour Launches In Joliet
Sites and Sounds: In Memory of Dickey Betts Show Coming to Macon, GA
5 Starr: Ringo Starr - Look Up
Sites and Sounds: Music Adds to Your Caribbean Fun in Sint Maarten - Saint Martin
Billy Idol Declares It's a Nice Day To...Tour Again
Daryl Hall And Glenn Tilbrook of Squeeze Hitting The Road For Spring Tour
Joanne Shaw Taylor Announces New Album 'Black & Gold'
Simon & Garfunkel In The Studio For 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' Anniversary
Singled Out: Final Gravity's The Deep
Ex-Whitesnake Guitarist John Sykes Dead At 65
Snot Share Video Recap Of First Reunion Show
Periphery's Jake Bowen and Misha Mansoor's Four Seconds Ago Preview New Album