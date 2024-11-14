FKA twigs Releases 'Drums Of Death'

(Atlantic) GRAMMY-nominated multi-disciplinary artist, FKA twigs releases "Drums Of Death", the latest song to be revealed from her forthcoming third studio album EUSEXUA, which arrives January 24, 2025 via Young Recordings and is available for pre-order across multiple formats now.

Produced by close album collaborator Koreless, "Drums Of Death" was the last track to be completed for the album and sees FKA twigs set her sights firmly on the dancefloor. The instrumental was originally created by Koreless while on a flight to Berlin to perform at Berghain, subsequently mixed on the legendary venue's PA during soundcheck, and then debuted that evening at the club. Twigs later brought trans artist and club kid poet Tintin to collaborate on lyrics and add to the experimental dance floor club energy. Combined with twigs' own inimitable vocals and musicianship, and energized by her experiences of Prague's underground techno scene - a key source of inspiration for EUSEXUA - while filming The Crow, "Drums Of Death" is one of FKA twigs' heaviest and most cathartic releases to date.

"Drums Of Death" was originally previewed live by the pair at FKA twigs' Met Gala party in May as well as during her THE BODY IS ART performance and collaboration with On. It was also teased in twigs' lauded, Jordan Hemingway-directed video for her "EUSEXUA" single, one which also featured a cameo from Koreless. The song, which was premiered today by Zane Lowe on Apple Music, continues a fruitful creative partnership between the pair; FKA twigs having previously directed the video for Koreless' "White Picket Fence" while Koreless produced "Pamplemousse" from twigs' acclaimed CAPRISONGS record.

"Drums Of Death" is the third track to be released from EUSEXUA. It follows the equally boundary-breaking "Perfect Stranger" and "EUSEXUA" singles which, alongside much talked-about EUSEXUA raves in London, New York and Los Angeles, have given fans an enticing glimpse of what to expect from FKA twigs' most hotly-anticipated album yet.

