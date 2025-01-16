.

FKA twigs Announces EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR

(Orienteer) Ahead of the imminent release of her third studio album Eusexua next week and her birthday tomorrow, FKA twigs announces her EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR. The tour commences in Prague, the city that helped inspire the album by virtue of its club scene allowing twigs to fall in love with techno during her time living there, before hitting Berlin, Paris, Brussels, Manchester, London, Chicago, Toronto, New York and San Francisco -- all cities with their own unique relationship to dance music.

In addition to these newly-announced upcoming live dates, FKA twigs will be performing at Coachella in Indio and Axe Ceremonia in Mexico City in April, as well as Primavera Sound in Barcelona and We Love Green in Paris in June.

General tickets for the EUSEXUA 2025 TOUR go on-sale on Friday, January 24th -- the day that Eusexua the album will release globally -- at 10AM locally in each market.

Upcoming tour dates
3/08 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin
3/11 - Berlin, DE @ Uber Eats Music Hall
3/13 - Paris, FR @ Zenith
3/15 - Brussels, BE @ Le Halles de Schaerbeek
3/18 - Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
3/21 - London, UK @ Magazine
3/26 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
3/30 - Toronto, ON @ History
4/3 - New York City, NY @ Knockdown
4/5 - Mexico City, MX @ Axe Ceremonia
4/11 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
4/18 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
4/19 - San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Center
6/4 - Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound
6/8 - Paris, FR @ We Love Green

