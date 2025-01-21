Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

(FR PR) Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns to the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio on July 18-20, 2025 for one of America's most unique events, featuring 66+ top rock and metal bands across 3 stages, along with 100+ tattoo artists and haunted attractions. Following a record-setting year in 2024 with 75,000 fans in attendance, and four consecutive years of sellouts, 2025 marks the biggest year yet for Inkcarceration.

Friday night at Inkcarceration will feature headliner Falling In Reverse, along with Knocked Loose and Beartooth; Saturday will be headlined by Slipknot, supported by Marilyn Manson and Slaughter To Prevail; and Five Finger Death Punch will headline Sunday, joined by Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier) and Lamb of God.

Clown of Slipknot said, "Slipknot is playing very few shows in the U.S. this year, so this will be special. It will be good to be back with our friends, family, and culture at the Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival. Stay safe! Stay (sic)!"

Ronnie Radke of Falling In Reverse said, "I am honored to play side by side with legends like Slipknot, a band that I grew up listening to. See you soon, Ohio!!!"

"The fan experience at Inkcarceration is the top priority every year," added Dan Janssen, Co-Founder and GM of Inkcarceration. "We did a lot of work on the infrastructure after last year's event, such as adding space, more shade and a larger viewing area, an expansion that was imperative as this festival continues to grow. We could not be more excited to unveil it to the fans in 2025."

While festival co-producers Danny Wimmer Presents have unveiled some of the Inkcarceration 2025 bands in recent weeks, the full music lineup--including several reunions and rare performances--is as follows for the 7th year of America's Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival: Slipknot, Falling In Reverse, Five Finger Death Punch, Three Days Grace (with Adam Gontier), Marilyn Manson, Beartooth, Knocked Loose, Lamb of God, Parkway Drive, I Prevail, In This Moment, Slaughter To Prevail, Acid Bath, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Architects, Chiodos, Killswitch Engage, Dayseeker, Bilmuri, Kublai Khan TX, Crossfade, August Burns Red, We Came As Romans, The Amity Affliction, DRAIN, Kittie, The Devil Wears Prada, The Plot In You, Attila, Drowning Pool, Snot, Sleep Theory, Emmure, Alpha Wolf, Currents, Spite, Bodysnatcher, Carnifex, Suffocation, Catch Your Breath, The Union Underground, Dry Kill Logic, Taproot, Crystal Lake, Signs of the Swarm, Distant, The Browning, 216, A Killer's Confession, Of Virtue, Until I Wake, Mugshot, The Pretty Wild, Colorblind, Convictions, Swollen Teeth, Bodybox, Big Ass Truck, Silent Theory, Alyxx, Carbonstone, How We Feel, Bittersweet Revenge, and Archon Theory.

Some of the special appearances and reunions at Inkcarceration will include:

Acid Bath: Rare performance from the band that has reunited after 28 years

Crossfade: One of the band's first performances in 13 years

Reunion shows for Three Days Grace (with original vocalist Adam Gontier), The Dillinger Escape Plan, Chiodos, Dry Kill Logic, and Snot (with new vocalist to be announced soon)

Inkcarceration will also have an expanded festival footprint for 2025, which means more space, better viewing, and more shade for fans. With the improved festival layout, the historic Ohio State Reformatory will become the iconic backdrop to the main festival stages.

During the festival, Inkcarceration attendees will have the opportunity to get inked at Monster Energy Tattoo X, the onsite tattoo convention hosted inside the world-famous historic prison made famous by the film The Shawshank Redemption. In addition, fans can take self-guided tours of the reportedly haunted building during INK-this is the only time outside the Halloween season that the award-winning Blood Prison experience is open to guests.

Weekend and Single Day General Admission and VIP passes for America's Rock, Metal and Tattoo Festival are on sale now starting at $1 down (or 10% of the total purchase) on layaway, with more than 6 months to pay off in full.

Coming after a record setting early bird, weekend (3-day) GA passes are currently at level 3 pricing, and Weekend VIP are at level 4. Single Day GA and VIP passes are now available.

