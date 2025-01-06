Reunited Chiodos To Rock 2025 Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

Following their reunion set at last year's When We Were Young' festival in Las Vegas, Chiodos will keep the reunion going with a performance at this year's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, organizers revealed today (January 6th).
Promoters began rolling out announcements about the lineup for this year's event that will be taking place on July 18th through 20th at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, OH.
The festival shared via social media, "After nearly a decade away, it's easy to see why the reunion of post-hardcore band Chiodos has become one of the hottest tickets of the emo revival. A Warped Tour staple throughout their career, the Michigan based group is one of a select number of heavy bands to ever have one of the Top 5 selling albums in the country across every genre of music.
"For 1 Night ONLY in Ohio, witness the hits that redefined an era and inspired countless bands, as Chiodos Reunites and Celebrates the 25th Anniversary of their landmark album, 'All's Well That Ends Well', at Inkcarceration Festival 2025!"
They previously announced Knocked Loose, Three Days Grace reuniting with Adam Gontier, and the long-awaited reunions of both Acid Bath and Crossfade..
