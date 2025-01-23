Bad Bunny Risks His Life While Eating Spicy Wings On Hot Ones

(KC) Hot Ones is back for its season 26 premiere and Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and producer Bad Bunny is in the hot seat. He discusses his early days performing in elementary school talent shows, the signature sound of a Bad Bunny track, and his claim to fame as one of the best celebrity wrestlers the WWE has ever seen.

On the differences between Puerto Rican slang in Puerto Rico vs. New York (3:30):

"Definitely there's a difference between slangs. Especially New York, there's a lot of Dominicans too. The Puerto Rican slang with the Dominican slang, they mix each other. I think with the social media, like TikTok and all these platforms, we could be connected no matter how far we are, so...at the end of the day it's the same slang."

On his elementary school performance of 'Mala Gente' by Juanes (4:45):

"I was ten years old and I was definitely more nervous that day than the Coachella performance...I don't remember anything because I was in my own world. I just remember the floor 'cause that was...I was looking at the floor the whole presentation. It was like a fear that I had to beat, like the fear to be in front of people...it was part of my evolution as a person and as an artist."

On the signature Bad Bunny sound (6:45):

"Especially on this album there's a lot of salsa, there's all the rhythms that I've never done before...I think the fact that I'm doing it is what makes it different and new, like PIToRRO DE COCO is a [traditional folk music song]. I didn't change anything but...a little bit of synth at the very beginning, but [then the cuatro comes in, and the güiro, and the bongos...but the fact that I'm doing these old rhythms makes it new."

On his celebrity WWE wrestling moves (13:15):

"The Bunny Destroyer [wrestling move], that was a John Morrison idea, like 'you should do the Canadian Destroyer and we call it the Bunny Destroyer.' And we did it, we practiced it, I really learned a lot about him, about Damien Priest, The Miz, and all the guys that were coaching me."

Reaction to Da Bomb hot sauce (15:15)

On the legacy he hopes to leave behind (18:07):

"For me, I don't look at things that way. I've always said that I never changed, that I'm still the same kid that dreamed of shining and for the world to know who I am. I'm not looking for any kind of tribute or for my legacy to be remembered. My legacy is this: I was always Benito from Puerto Rico, from Vega Baja. And that's how I was able to accomplish things never imagined before."

Watch the episode below:

