Bad Bunny Celebrates 1B Spotify Streams

08-30-2023

(DMK) Spotify debuted the third episode of "Billions Club: The Series" - a new digital franchise featuring your favorite artists celebrating the career milestone of surpassing 1 Billion streams on Spotify.

Fans can tune in to watch as Bad Bunny celebrates having 12 tracks in Spotify's Billions Club, more than any other artist in Spotify history. On January 23, 2023, Tití Me Pregunto became his latest song to pass 1 billion streams, and to commemorate the occasion Bad Bunny invited some of his closest friends and collaborators to a "Billions Brunch." As the group sits around the brunch table, they toast to Benito's success and enjoy a meal served on all of the Billions Club plaques he has received to date.

"The feeling of having 1 billion streams for this song right now is the same emotion I felt when I got 5,000 plays for the first time. For me, it's just as big knowing that there are people who want to listen and want to enjoy what you make." said Bad Bunny of "Titi Me Pregunto," reaching 1 Billion streams.

