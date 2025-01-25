Bridge The Gap Announce Album and Stream New Song 'Brothers'

(BPM) Melodic punk group Bridge The Gap has announced their forthcoming sophomore album Gainsayer. Set to be released on April 11th via Double Helix Records, in concert with their global distribution partners SBAM Records and Pee Records, Gainsayer features recent single "In The Throes" as well as their brand-new track "Brothers".

"The focus on Gainsayer was songwriting and melody, as opposed to displays of virtuosity that don't serve the song," shares vocalist/guitarist Chad Jensen. "There are plenty of riffs and killer drums, but we wanted to deliver a well-written, melodic tour de force that grabs the listener from the first track and never lets up. Bill and The Blasting Room boys were crucial in helping us cover our goals." About "Brothers", he adds: "This is song about loss and madness."

Bridge The Gap is a group of friends who've been making music together since the 1990s. After putting their instruments down for a time to start families and pursue careers outside of music, the guys rekindled their connections around 2020. Vocalist/guitarist Chad Jensen went on a demoing binge with songs he'd been stockpiling during the intervening years, and when the other band members - bassist/vocalist Shon Foster and drummer/vocalist Ryan Thompson - heard them, everyone was inspired to start something anew. Thus, Bridge The Gap was born.

The band quickly reached out to Bill Stevenson (Descendents, ALL, Black Flag) to see if he'd be on board to produce their debut album, and soon found themselves in Ft. Collins, Colorado at his legendary studio The Blasting Room. What emerged was their debut full-length album, Secret Kombinations - a record that captured punk rock lightning in a bottle and organically received universally positive reviews from the punk rock press and community with no official PR launch.

Bridge The Gap was so creatively inspired by working with Stevenson and Jason Livermore (Rise Against, Hot Water Music, NOFX) that they wanted to return as soon as possible to record 14 fresh songs. When Bridge The Gap returned to The Blasting Room to work with Stevenson and Livermore about 20 months later to record Gainsayer, it was a whole different ballgame. As a band, the guys were now much more weathered and cohesive, and they had spent a lot of time in pre-production selecting the songs that would be on the record and crafting the arrangements and vocal melodies. The result of that second experience with Stevenson and Livermore is Gainsayer, which hits with power on a slightly deeper level than Secret Kombinations and never lets up.

"On Gainsayer, Bridge The Gap specifically chose a 14-song collection that best featured some compelling melodic roots vocally," explained Jensen. "The priority was solid, catchy melodies, and then the band built on it from there. Make no mistake, Gainsayer features plenty of killer riffs, melodic, ripping solos, powerful, nuanced drumming, and bass lines galore. But the foundation of this record is the strength of the vocal melodies and the songs themselves. As a band, Bridge The Gap came out of its second trip to the Blasting Room flying high and champing at the bit to share Gainsayer with the world."

Now, having locked in the support of Double Helix Records (USA), SBAM Records (EU), and Pee Records (Australia/New Zealand/Japan) and a Spring 2025 release date for Gainsayer, Bridge The Gap is ready to do just that.

Related Stories

News > Bridge The Gap