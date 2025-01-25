Dion Celebrates Book Release With 'New York Minute' Video

(Noble) Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Dion DiMucci has released his new single, "New York Minute," now available on all streaming platforms. To celebrate his new book Dion: The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher, the song arrives as a nostalgic ode to Dion's lifelong love affair with New York City and his wife, Susan, to whom he has been married for over 60 years.

"New York Minute" encapsulates Dion's signature sound and is yet another testament to Dion's ability to craft songs that resonate across generations, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest songwriters in rock and roll history.

"The song 'New York Minute' expresses my love for my city, New York, and my wife, Susan," Dion shares. "When I first saw Susan, I could not think of anything else. I went to school but didn't hear one word the teacher said. All I could think about was her! Where is she now? What is she doing? I wanna look at her. I wanna talk to her. I wanna get close to her any way I can. My mind was on a loop. Yeah, take a listen to the song. I think my mind was broken. I dropped my subway token, though not a word was spoken when I saw her smile."

The new music follows hot on the heels of Dion's recently released, highly anticipated book, Dion: The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher. Co-written with recovery and performance coach Adam Jablin, the book offers an intimate glimpse into Dion's remarkable six-decade journey through rock and roll history.

With contributions from luminaries like Eric Clapton, Paul Simon, Bishop Robert Barron, and Stevie Van Zandt, the book is an inspiring reflection on his rise to fame, battles with addiction, enduring marriage, and friendships with legends like Hank Williams and Bob Dylan. In addition to the beautiful hard cover, an incredible companion Audiobook is also available exclusively on Audible which includes 30 songs, 3 Rock & Roll Hall induction speeches, interviews between Dion and Adam and more.

Featuring over 200 vibrant photos, the hard cover book is both a celebration of Dion's life and a chronicle of the evolution of rock and roll. In his role as a mentor and storyteller, Dion shares wisdom, humour, and insight, making Dion: The Rock 'n' Roll Philosopher a must-read for fans of music history and anyone seeking inspiration.

Related Stories

T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Team For 'Because You Loved Me'

Dion Releases New Album 'Girl Friends'

Dion Teams With Danielle Nicole For 'I Aim To Please'

Dion Recruits Susan Tedeschi For 'Soul Force' And Announces New Album

News > Dion