T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Team For 'Because You Loved Me'

() Country music icon T.G. Sheppard and acclaimed singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang release their new single and Celine Dion classic "Because You Loved Me" today. This track will be included on their upcoming duets album, Chemistry: The Duets Collection, sponsored by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms! Premiered by RFD, this track is the third song to be released from their upcoming album. Sheppard and Lang have recently released singles including "You're Still The One" and "Addicted to You."

"Kelly and I felt that the timing was right to record a duet version of this classic Celine Dion hit," shares Sheppard. "The lyrics embody the feelings and emotions that we so strongly feel for each other. We hope that our version will find that there are others out there that might have the same feelings for each other as we do."

Sheppard and Lang are excited to host the 10th Anniversary of Country For A Cause on June 5th at Nashville's renowned 3rd & Lindsley. The event sold out in record time and includes Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Moe Bandy, John Berry, Chad Brock, T. Graham Brown, Chapel Hart, Lacy J. Dalton, Mike Farris, Crystal Gayle, Terri Gibbs, Lee Greenwood, The Kody Norris Show, John McEuen, Makenzie Phipps, Stephanie Quayle, Sister Sadie, Leona Williams, and more! The event will benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt and is presented by Gus Arrendale and Springer Mountain Farms.

T.G. Sheppard is adding concerts weekly to his tour schedule:

JUN 05 - Country For A Cause / Nashville, Tenn. (SOLD OUT)

JUN 08 - The Park Theater / McMinnville, Tenn.

JUN 15 - Gem Theatre / Calhoun, Ga. (with Kelly Lang)

JUN 22 - Polk County Commerce Center / Livingston, Texas (with Kelly Lang and T. Graham Brown)

JUL 04 - 1945 Dade County Fair / Trenton, Ga. (with T. Graham Brown)

JUL 12 - Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center / Townsend, Tenn.

JUL 27 - Temple Theatre / Portland, Tenn. (with Kelly Lang)

AUG 03 - Fox Mountain Country Music Festival / Aylesford East, Nova Scotia

AUG 10 - Sugar Creek Casino / Hinton, Okla. (with Moe Bandy, Janie Fricke, T. Graham Brown, and Moore & Moore)

AUG 17 - Old Dominion Barn Dance / Hopewell, Va. (with T. Graham Brown)

AUG 24 - Rowdy T Ranch / Frost, Texas

AUG 31 - Crockett Haus / Fredericksburg, Texas (with Janie Fricke)

SEP 07 - Palace Theater / Crossville, Tenn. (with Kelly Lang)

SEP 09 - Dollywood Fall Festival / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 10 - Dollywood Fall Festival / Pigeon Forge, Tenn.

SEP 14 - The Liberty Showcase Theater / Liberty, N.C.

SEP 21 - Charles R. Wood Theater / Glen Falls, N.Y.

SEP 28 - Grand Saline Salt Festival / Grand Saline, Texas (with Moe Bandy & T. Graham Brown)

OCT 05 - Coyote Country Store / Gail, Texas (with Moe Bandy, Janie Fricke, Jeannie Seely, T. Graham Brown, and Moore & Moore)

OCT 18 - Rockdale Fair & Rodeo / Rockdale, Texas (with T. Graham Brown)

OCT 19 - 11th Street Cowboy Bar / Bandera, Texas

DEC 07 - Private Event / Colleyville, Texas

2025

JAN 19-25 - Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla; Key West; Cozumel; Costa Maya

News > T.G. Sheppard