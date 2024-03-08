Dion Releases New Album 'Girl Friends'

(Noble) Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dion follows up the release of his much-lauded recent albums Blues With Friends (2020) and Stomping Ground (2021) with a new full-length album Girl Friends out today. This new album finds Dion in the company of twelve accomplished female musical collaborators on just as many new songs. Tracks featuring Susan Tedeschi, Danielle Nicole and Carlene Carter had been previously released as singles on digital streaming platforms. New single "Mama Said" with blues queen Shemekia Copeland is available now.

Dion noted, "When I wrote this song, I knew she was the one who could turn it into a standard. Girl's got the blues in her blood." The latter part of his comment is a reference to the fact that Shemekia is the daughter of the late Johnny "Clyde" Copeland whose playing and singing have long been admired by Dion.

Shemekia Copeland said, "Dion is so special to me; it's an honor and thrill to have been asked to collaborate with him. I mean, what woman wouldn't want to sing with Dion? Name me one! It's every woman's dream to sing with Dion and my dream just came true."

Girl Friends is Dion's third consecutive album through Joe Bonamassa's label Keeping The Blues Alive Records. The previous two albums saw Dion collaborate with a range of luminaries including Bonamassa, Brian Setzer, the late Jeff Beck, John Hammond, Van Morrison, Joe Louis Walker, Jimmy Vivino, Billy Gibbons, Sonny Landreth, Paul Simon, Samantha Fish, Rory Block, Patti Scialfa, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Boz Scaggs, Eric Clapton, G. E. Smith, Keb' Mo', Marcia Ball, Mark Knopfler, Peter Frampton, and Rickie Lee Jones.

