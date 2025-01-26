GIGI Debuts With 'Diamonds Dancing'

(Warner) Breakthrough R&B artist GIGI is making waves with the release of her debut solo single, "Diamonds Dancing", the first track off her highly anticipated EP, Waves of it through Marki Records/Warner Records. With a rich, nostalgic nod to the timeless sounds of 90s R&B, GIGI is reintroducing the music scene to authentic storytelling and soulful vocals.

"Diamonds Dancing is all about exuding power and unshakable confidence," says GIGI. "It's the sound of reclaiming yourself after disappointment-a triumphant declaration of resilience, like a phoenix rising from the ashes. Bold, unstoppable, and glowing brighter than ever."

The single bursts with self-assured energy, perfectly encapsulating the strength GIGI gained from overcoming life's challenges. It's an anthem for anyone who's taken heartbreak in stride and emerged stronger, reclaiming their narrative with a playful nod to "his loss."

The video is appropriately luxurious, finding GIGI thriving on her own - her impressive curls starkly silhouetted by an artful spotlight in one moment, while the next scene finds her in a bathtub wearing a glittering gown, clutching a wine glass full of gems.

"Diamonds Dancing" sets the tone for GIGI's EP, Waves of it, a deeply personal yet universally relatable project. Through each track, GIGI tells her story-the highs, the lows, and everything in between-offering listeners a raw and unapologetic look at love, life, and resilience.

With "Diamonds Dancing" and her upcoming EP, GIGI cements herself as a voice for those who have truly "been through the motions of life." She's breathing new life into the music scene with her powerful storytelling and undeniable talent, leaving fans eager to hear more.

