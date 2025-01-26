Lucero's Ben Nichols and Rick Steff Unplug For New Double Album

(MPG) Lucero lead singer Ben Nichols and keyboardist Rick Steff release Lucero Unplugged, a special double album revisiting songs from the Memphis band's 25-year catalog. The pair also share a live video of "Texas & Tennessee" recorded during the Unplugged sessions. A fan-favorite that was originally released as the title track to Lucero's 2013 EP, the song gets reimagined in Matt Ross-Spang's Memphis studio with a honky tonk piano solo and sparse acoustic guitar.

Lucero Unplugged evolved out of the uniqueness and intimacy of the live acoustic shows Nichols and Steff would sometimes perform together. Recorded in a single day with longtime collaborator and producer Matt Ross-Spang, the songs range from some of Lucero's most popular crowd favorites to more obscure rarities and were all recorded live with grand piano and acoustic guitar. The pair have already shared new, stripped-down versions of "That Much Further West," which was originally released as the title track of Lucero's 2003 album, and "In Lonesome Times" from the band's celebrated debut The Attic Tapes.

Since forming in Memphis in the late 90's, Lucero's sound has evolved from the raw grit of The Attic Tapes as the band embraces everything from southern rock to Stax-inspired Memphis soul. They have garnered widespread acclaim from press including Rolling Stone, SPIN, Billboard, BrooklynVegan, Paste, Pitchfork and more. Associated Press called them "a band that has polished its sound over more than two decades but still has too many rough edges to come off as complacent or ordinary," and NPR Music hailed them as "the rare kind of band with enough spirit to fill an arena, but with its heart planted firmly in the garage."

This May, Lucero will hit the road on a spring tour with The Menzingers, heading across the country with stops in Los Angeles, Austin, Nashville, Brooklyn, Detroit and more.

Lucero Unplugged Tracklist

1. In Lonesome Times

2. That Much Further West

3. When I Was Young

4. Texas & Tennessee

5. The Prayer

6. Diamond State Heartbreak

7. Sweet Little Thing

8. Slow Dancing

9. Among The Ghosts

10. Buy A Little Time

11. When You Decided To Leave

12. Tell Me What It Takes

13. Hate & Jealousy

14. Hello Sadness

15. Darby's Song

16. It Gets The Worst At Night

17. My Best Girl

18. I Can't Stand To Leave You

19. Nights Like These

20. Tears Don't Matter Much

Lucero Tour Dates

February 1 - Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom #

March 6 - Toledo, OH @ Frankie's ^

March 7 - Orillia, ON @ Orillia Youth Centre Fundraising Concert Series ^

May 8 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues &

May 8 - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues &

May 9 -Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre &

May 10 - Lawrence, KS @ The Granada &

May 13 - Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre &

May 15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco &

May 16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park &

May 17 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory &

May 18 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater &

May 21 - Dallas, TX @ Trees &

May 22 - Austin, TX @ Emo's Austin &

May 28 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl &

May 29 - Richmond, VA @ The National &

May 30 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw &

June 1 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen &

June 3 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre &

June 4 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall &

June 6 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

June 7 - Chicago, IL @ Metro &

June 8 - McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre &

# - supporting JJ Grey & Mofro

^ - Ben Nichols Solo

& - with The Menzingers

Related Stories

Lucero Stars Unplug For New Double Album Of Their Catalog Tracks

Lucero Return With 'One Last F.U.'

News > Lucero